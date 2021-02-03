The 33rd annual Premio Lo Nuestro will be held on February 18 live from Miami.

The show, I know will transmit through the Univision signal, will have guest artists who will sing their best songs.

The American TV network revealed some of the stars who will be part of the ceremony. They will sing their best collaborations at the televised event.

What artists will participate in the musical party? The recent confirmed are Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, Mau and Ricky, Ricardo Montaner and Evaluna.

The nominees Maluma and Carlos Rivera They will perform their featuring titled “100 años”. Also, the Colombian will premiere there one of the singles from his new album 7 days in Jamaica.

For its part, Ricardo Montaner he will prepare with his family (Mau and Ricky, Evaluna and Camilo) an emotional moment interpreting the song “Amen”, which was released in December.

Karol G leads nominations in Premios Lo Nuestro

The Colombian artist tops the list of nominations at the next Lo Nuestro Awards gala. She appears in 7 major categories of the event:

Female Artist of the Year

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Song of the Year | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Collaboration “crossover” of the year | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Song of the year – Urbano | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Collaboration of the year – Urban | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Remix of the year | “Caramelo” with Ozuna and Myke Towers

Lo Nuestro Awards, latest news:

