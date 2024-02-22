The Premios Lo Nuestro 2024 is one of the most relevant music events in Latin America. The nominated artists compete to win the award in the different categories such as song of the year, Album of the year, among others. In this edition there are Venezuelan singers who could win the distinguished recognition. Find out who they are and in what areas they were nominated.

When are the Lo Nuestro Awards 2024?

The Lo Nuestro Awards will take place today, Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Kaseya Center of Florida, in United States. Shakira, Camilo, Karol G and Bad Bunny are some of the singers who will fight to surpass other artists in their respective categories.

Lo Nuestro Awards: what time do they start?

The 2024 Lo Nuestro Awards gala will be seen in various countries in the region and the time it will start varies.

Peru: 7 p.m.

Mexico: 6 p.m.

Colombia: 7 p.m.

United States: 7 p.m.

Spain: 2 am (Friday, February 23)

The 36th Lo Nuestro Awards will seek to be unforgettable for the nominated and invited artists. Photo: Univision

Where to see the Lo Nuestro Awards?

All incidents of the red carpet live and direct can be seen on the social networks and official platform of Premios Lo Nuestro.

The event will start at 7 pm and you can enjoy it through the Univisión, Galavisión and ViX channels.

Premios Lo Nuestro 2024: how to vote for the nominees?

Voting began on January 22 and ended on February 4, so you can no longer vote for your favorite singer. The winners of the various categories will be revealed during the ceremony on February 22.

Who are the Venezuelan artists nominated for Premios Lo Nuestro 2024?

Jonathan Moly: crossover collaboration of the year and album of the tropical-year.

Lasso: male pop artist of the year for his song 'Eva'.

Ricardo Montaner: 'Yo fumo' together with Carlos Rivera as song of the year -pop/ballad.

Mau y Ricky: album of the year–pop/urban for 'Degenerados mixtape'.

Joaquina: female revelation artist.

Premios Lo Nuestro 2024: who are the nominees for artists of the year?

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Carin Leon

Feid

Border Group

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Featherweight

Shakira

What are the nominations for song of the year 2024?

'Ambulance' – Camilo & Camila Cabello

'Shakira: BZRP music sessions, vol. 53' – Bizarrap & Shakira

'Desphá' – Rosalía

'She dances alone' – Armed Link & Featherweight

'Lala' – Myke Towers

'Me enRD' – Prince Royce

'Never and a bit' – Yandel, Maluma & Eladio Carrión

'I know you're with him' – Silvestre Dangond, Reik & Boza

'Un X100to' – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

'What if it works?' – Yuridia & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

