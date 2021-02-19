One more member of the family! After announcing your engagement, Natti Natasha She surprised her fans again during the last edition of the Premios Lo Nuestro, where she revealed that she is pregnant.

The reggaeton starred in one of the presentations of the night with Prince Royce, which took place this Thursday, February 18 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Both artists performed “Before the sun rises” for millions of viewers around the world.

At the end of the show, the bachata singer could be observed pointing to the bulging belly of his colleague, who proudly showed his condition and smiled at the camera. The guests of the event Univision They did not hesitate to crown the moment with a long round of applause.

“Today we celebrate twice, this great gift that the fans of the world have given me, and this blessing that is here in front of you, that God sent me and is one more proof that women are warriors,” said Natti Natasha later to show its gestation during Lo Nuestro Awards 2021.

The Dominican said that she had problems conceiving and that she is in the sixth month of pregnancy, as a result of her relationship with Raphy Pina.

“They told me ‘you won’t be able to be a mother.’ In front of all of you, sharing it with the world, I am very happy. It’s time to work for this little princess or this prince who is on the way and who has the best fans that are you and the best dad, “he said upon receiving the Song of the year award – tropical for “The best version of me (remix)”.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina got engaged

At the beginning of February and through social networks, the artists announced that they would soon get married. Natti Natasha He expressed his excitement upon receiving the proposal from his partner and shared a concise message on Instagram.

“I also wanted to shout it from the rooftops. I said yes! ”, Wrote the famous interpreter. In the image that he released, you can see their intertwined hands, showing the luxurious engagement ring that Raphy Pina gave him.

