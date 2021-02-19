Marc Anthony starred in an emotional moment in the 33rd edition of the Premios Lo Nuestro 2021. During the ceremony they dedicated a space to pay tribute to Johnny pacheco.

The musician and salsa singer lost his life on February 15 at the age of 86. The also founder of the Fania all stars He died of pneumonia, which led to an emergency hospitalization.

The interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” emphasized the influence he had on the spread of the genre internationally and thanked him for having accompanied him musically throughout his life.

“Tonight we want to acknowledge and thank one of the pillars of what salsa is, a musical genius who has just left: the great maestro Johnny Pacheco. I would say that without you, without Fania Records, salsa would not exist and without salsa I don’t know what I would be “, expressed Marc Anthony during the transmission of the Lo Nuestro Awards.

In the same way, it gave rise to one of the tribute shows of the night: “Thanks for the memories, Mr. Pacheco. Thanks for the music. We know that there is a party in heaven and we will always sing in your honor. Rest in peace, master ”.

Immediately afterwards, the singers Gilberto Santa Rosa and José Alberto ‘El canario’ took the stage of the Premios Lo Nuestro 2021 and accompanied by Sergio George to remember their colleague.

The Latino representatives performed two of the best hits of the Fania all stars: “Take off your to put on me” and “My people.”

