There are only a few hours left until the Premios Juventud 2023 begin LIVE, a ceremony that will take place in Puerto Rico today, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time). Fans of the long-awaited event are keeping their expectations high, as many of their favorite artists could win first place in more than one category. Stars like Bad Bunny and Rosalía lead the list, since they are the ones who have received the most nominations for this edition of the gala. In the following note, find out all the details of the award and tune in HERE for minute by minute through La República Espectáculos.

What time to see the Premios Juventud 2023?

The Youth Awards 2023 will take place next Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexican time), while in Peru it will be possible to tune in from 8:00 p.m.

Where to see the Premios Juventud 2023?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of the Premios Juventud, be sure to televise the signal of univision. Likewise, you can access its content through its mobile application.

The Premios Juventud 2023 will give people something to talk about internationally. Photo: Univision

How to watch Univision LIVE?: broadcast channels

The complete gala of Youth Awards will reach screens around the world thanks to the Univisión signal. Next, the list of channels in which you can enjoy the show according to the country in which you are.

Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)

Chile: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD

Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV

Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal

Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite

Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) in Tigo (cable) and 210 in Tigo (satellite)

Mexico: 827 in Dish, 261 in Totalplay, 204 in Axtel and 203 in Izzi

Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV

Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat

Panama: 437 of Cable Onda

Guatemala: 77 in Galaxy Cable

Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable.

How to vote in the Premios Juventud 2023?

Fans of the artists nominated for this edition of the Premios Juventud were able to cast their votes until June 26, by visiting the event’s website: premiosjuventud.com.

The term for voting expired and in two days the official winners will be able to be seen. Photo: Capture/Youth Awards

Youth Awards 2023: nominees

Male Youth Awards Artist

Bad Bunny

Camilo

carin leon

daddy yankee

Manuel Turizo

Myke Towers

ozuna

Featherweight

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos.

Female Youth Awards Artist

Angela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

camila cabello

chiquis

Carol G.

Maria Becerra

rosalia

Shakira

tini.

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

CNCO

Armed Link

Regulated Force

Zone People

Frontier Group

ha*ash

Jesse & Joy

The blue Angels

Reik

Wisin and Yandel.

The new female generation

bratty

galle

Jenn Morell

Kenya Os

the joaqui

ludmilla

Pahua

paopao

Snow That Product

Young Miko.

The new male generation

bizarre

brary

chris lebron

Lasso

Quevedo

Relays B

rusherking

Thunder

Yng Lvcas

YOVNGCHIMI.

The new regional Mexican generation

divine connection

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

Registered Trademark Group

kevin kaarl

mario bautista

Paola Jara

Featherweight

Sebastian Esquivel

Victor Cirbian.

Artist On The Rise Male

Alvaro Diaz

blessed

Boza

carin leon

Eladio Carrion

Regulated Force

Luis R. Conriquez

ryan castro

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK.

Female On The Rise Artist

Aitana

bad gyal

Chesca

Danna Paola

Emily

Kim Loaiza

the Gabi

Lola Indigo

Tokischa

Antillean Villain.

My favorite streaming artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G

bizarre

carin leon

Regulated Force

Frontier Group

J Balvin

Carol G.

Featherweight

Raw Alejandro.

Youth Awards 2023: invited artists

The awards youth 2023 They will receive a variety of successful singers on their stage such as De La Ghetto, Zion y Lennox, Kenia Os, Camila, Paulina Rubio, among many others, who will make all attendees dance to the rhythm of their best songs.

