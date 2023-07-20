There are only a few hours left until the Premios Juventud 2023 begin LIVE, a ceremony that will take place in Puerto Rico today, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time). Fans of the long-awaited event are keeping their expectations high, as many of their favorite artists could win first place in more than one category. Stars like Bad Bunny and Rosalía lead the list, since they are the ones who have received the most nominations for this edition of the gala. In the following note, find out all the details of the award and tune in HERE for minute by minute through La República Espectáculos.
YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch the Premios Juventud 2023 LIVE?: channel and how to follow the award ceremony for free online
What time to see the Premios Juventud 2023?
The Youth Awards 2023 will take place next Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexican time), while in Peru it will be possible to tune in from 8:00 p.m.
Where to see the Premios Juventud 2023?
If you don’t want to miss any detail of the Premios Juventud, be sure to televise the signal of univision. Likewise, you can access its content through its mobile application.
YOU CAN SEE: What time to see the Premios Juventud 2023?: date and time to see the awards for free online
How to watch Univision LIVE?: broadcast channels
The complete gala of Youth Awards will reach screens around the world thanks to the Univisión signal. Next, the list of channels in which you can enjoy the show according to the country in which you are.
- Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)
- Chile: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD
- Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV
- Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal
- Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite
- Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) in Tigo (cable) and 210 in Tigo (satellite)
- Mexico: 827 in Dish, 261 in Totalplay, 204 in Axtel and 203 in Izzi
- Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV
- Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat
- Panama: 437 of Cable Onda
- Guatemala: 77 in Galaxy Cable
- Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable.
How to vote in the Premios Juventud 2023?
Fans of the artists nominated for this edition of the Premios Juventud were able to cast their votes until June 26, by visiting the event’s website: premiosjuventud.com.
YOU CAN SEE: Shakira will be awarded as “agent of change” at the Premios Juventud 2023
Youth Awards 2023: nominees
Male Youth Awards Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- carin leon
- daddy yankee
- Manuel Turizo
- Myke Towers
- ozuna
- Featherweight
- rauw alejandro
- Romeo Santos.
Female Youth Awards Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- camila cabello
- chiquis
- Carol G.
- Maria Becerra
- rosalia
- Shakira
- tini.
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
- CNCO
- Armed Link
- Regulated Force
- Zone People
- Frontier Group
- ha*ash
- Jesse & Joy
- The blue Angels
- Reik
- Wisin and Yandel.
The new female generation
- bratty
- galle
- Jenn Morell
- Kenya Os
- the joaqui
- ludmilla
- Pahua
- paopao
- Snow That Product
- Young Miko.
The new male generation
- bizarre
- brary
- chris lebron
- Lasso
- Quevedo
- Relays B
- rusherking
- Thunder
- Yng Lvcas
- YOVNGCHIMI.
The new regional Mexican generation
- divine connection
- Eden Munoz
- Frontier Group
- Registered Trademark Group
- kevin kaarl
- mario bautista
- Paola Jara
- Featherweight
- Sebastian Esquivel
- Victor Cirbian.
Artist On The Rise Male
- Alvaro Diaz
- blessed
- Boza
- carin leon
- Eladio Carrion
- Regulated Force
- Luis R. Conriquez
- ryan castro
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK.
Female On The Rise Artist
- Aitana
- bad gyal
- Chesca
- Danna Paola
- Emily
- Kim Loaiza
- the Gabi
- Lola Indigo
- Tokischa
- Antillean Villain.
My favorite streaming artist
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- bizarre
- carin leon
- Regulated Force
- Frontier Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G.
- Featherweight
- Raw Alejandro.
Youth Awards 2023: invited artists
The awards youth 2023 They will receive a variety of successful singers on their stage such as De La Ghetto, Zion y Lennox, Kenia Os, Camila, Paulina Rubio, among many others, who will make all attendees dance to the rhythm of their best songs.
#Premios #Juventud #Univisión #LIVE #time #channel #watch #ceremony #music #TODAY
Leave a Reply