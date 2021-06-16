Hundreds of artists and music fans are already preparing for the next edition of the Premios Juventud. The famous event of Univision It has already revealed the complete list of nominees and they have enabled the voting system to choose the winners.
Famous representatives of the music and entertainment industry have been mentioned in all 30 categories. Two Peruvian singers have also been included: Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia, who will represent the country at the gala.
Check below details like the date of issue, the place where it will take place, the voting system and all categories that have been considered this year:
Premios Juventud 2021: date
The Premios Juventud 2021 will be held on July 22 and will be broadcast worldwide on the Univision signal.
How to vote in the Premios Juventud?
Like every year, the winners of the 2021 Youth Awards they will be chosen by the public and fans. Voting is currently open on the event’s official website and will be available until June 28.
To vote for your favorite artists you just have to enter: https://www.univision.com/shows/premios-juventud. Then you must select the voting banner, choose the category in which you want to cast your vote and click on the nominee of your choice.
Who are the artists with the most nominations for the 2021 Premios Juventud?
Karol G and Camilo are the artists with the highest number of nominations at the Univision Youth Awards. The famous Colombian singers have 12 mentions each and top the list.
Their compatriots J Balvin and Maluma follow them closely by integrating 11 categories in the event. Then Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers appear with 9 nominations.
Where will the 2021 Premios Juventud take place?
The eighteenth edition of Premios Juventud 2021 will be held at the Wastco Center at the University of Miami. The place is a multipurpose stadium that has 8,000 seats and has been the scene of important concerts, shows and university events.
Complete list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2021
The New Generation – Female (New Female Artist)
- Chesca
- Daniela darcourt
- Elena Rose
- Kali Uchis
- The Ross Maria
- Maria Becerra
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki nicole
- VF7
- Yahaira Plasencia
The New Generation – Male (New Male Artist)
- Alex Rose
- Fran rozzano
- Guaynaa
- Jay wheeler
- Khea
- Llane
- Manny cruz
- Mati Gomez
- Blackberry
- Rochy RD
The new Mexican regional generation (new artist in the Mexican regional genre)
- Armed Link
- Ingrid contreras
- Jessi uribe
- Junior H
- Las Marías
- The Two Carnales
- The New Feds
- MP brand
- New Item
- Yeison Jimenez
Best Mariachi Song – Ranchera
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- “The student” – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
- “Time does not forgive” – Alex Fernández
- “Don’t walk with anyone” – New Element
- “So as not to miss you so much” – Ana Bárbara
- “Poor heart” – Ingrid Contreras
- “I forgot you” – Alejandro Fernández
- “Your lover” – Yeison Jiménez
- “Do not insist heart” – Vicente Fernández
- “And if I fall in love again” – Jary Franco
Best Regional Mexican Song
- ”Waffle iron” – Caliber 50
- “Garage drunk” – The Ghost
- “The envious” – The Two Carnales
- “In another cana” ‘- La Fiera de Ojinaga
- “Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz
Best Regional Mexican Collaboration
- “Ca … and vago” – El Fantasma Ft. Los Dos Carnales
- “Against my principles” – Lenin Ramírez & Remmy Valenzuela
- “El güero” – Grupo Firme Ft. Marca MP
- “We are who we are” – Los 2 de la S & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- “And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos
Best Regional Mexican Fusion
- “100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- “Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- “Cumbia a la gente” – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules
- “The change” – Chesca & Grupo Firme
- “Let our love be known” – Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández
- “Yours and mine” – Camilo & Los Dos Carnales
The Perfect Mix (Song with Best Collaboration)
- “Water” – Tainy & J Balvin
- “Caramelo” (remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers
- “Ideal girl” – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
- “Soccer and rumba” – Anuel AA Ft. Enrique Iglesias
- “Honey boo” – CNCO & Natti Natasha
- “Bad habit” – Manuel Turizo & Wisin y Yandel
- “My girl” (remix) – Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma Ft. Anitta & Los Legendarios
- “Porfa” (remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma, Nicky Jam & Sech
- “Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- “Titanic” – Kany García & Camilo
Tropical mix (song with the best tropical collaboration)
- “Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- “Baby” – Camilo & El Alfa
- “Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “You’re going to have to explain me” (remix) – La Ross María & Romeo Santos
- “Victims the two” – Víctor Manuelle & La India
OMG collaboration (collaboration with an Anglo artist)
- “Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Beautiful boy’ – Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee
- “Del mar” – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- “Hawaii” (remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Mamacita” – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul
- “Like” – Anitta Ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers
- “TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott
- “Top gone” – Lil Mosey & Lunay
- “Un día (one day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- “X” – Jonas Brothers Ft. Karol G
Viral Track of the Year (song with the fastest rise on social media)
- “With your kisses” – Armed Link
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- “The envious” – The Two Carnales
- “Hawaii” – Maluma
- “La Jeepeta” (remix) – Nio García, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka
- “Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- “You” – Carin León
- “Rich life” – Camilo
Male youth artist
- Bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian nodal
- Daddy yankee
- Ghost
- J Balvin
- Lunay
- Maluma
- Myke Towers
- Prince royce
Female youth artist
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Chiquis
- Farina
- Kany garcia
- Karol G
- Mariah angeliq
- Nathy Peluso
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalia
Favorite group or duo of the year
- 50 caliber
- CNCO
- Firm Group
- The blue Angels
- The Two Carnales
- Mau and Ricky
- N’Klabe
- Floor 21
- Reik
- Zion and Lennox
Album of the year
- Alter ego – Prince Royce
- Déja vu – CNCO
- The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny
- KG0516 – Karol G
- The Legendaries 001 – The Legendaries
- Table for two – Kany García
- My hands – Camilo
- Munay – Pedro Capó
- Papi Juancho – Maluma
- A Useless Girl – Cazzu
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Rancherón style – Los Dos Carnales
- Ay ay ay! – Christian Nodal
- Posters – The Phantom
- From Buenos Aires to the world – Los Ángeles Azules
- After today – Neto Bernal
- Work is luck – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- On another channel – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- We have fun achieving the impossible – Grupo Firme
- Without losing style – Lenin Ramírez
- Let’s go well – Caliber 50
Song of the year
- “Caramelo” (remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers
- “Innocent face” – Prince Royce
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- “The envious” – The Two Carnales
- “Hawaii” – Maluma
- “My girl” – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers
- “If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo
- “Your poison” – J Balvin
The traffic jam (song that you enjoy even if you are in traffic)
- “ADMV” – Maluma
- “Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- “Bandit” – Myke Towers & Juhn
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “The envious” – The Two Carnales
- “Faithful” – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- “The toxic” – Farruko
- “Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- “I forgot” – Christian Nodal
- “Rich life” – Camilo
The catchiest (the song you can’t stop singing)
- “Before the lol comes out” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- “Oh Lord!” – Karol G
- “Garage drunk” – The Ghost
- “Ideal girl” – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
- “Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- “Goddess” – Myke Towers
- “Hawaii” – Maluma
- “Expensive clothes” – Camilo
- “I would choose you again” – Caliber 50
- “Empty” – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Girl power (the best collaboration between two or more female artists)
- “Animal” – María Becerra & Cazzu
- “I’m in charge here!” – Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty
- “The Council” – Ana Bárbara & Paquita La Del Barrio
- “El makinón” – Karol G & Mariah Angeliq
- “The woman” – Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi
- “Las nenas” – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca
- “You’re going to forget it” – Billie Eilish & Rosalía
- “Ram pam pam” – Natti Natasha & Becky G
- “He behaved badly” – Kany García & Mon Laferte
- “Tick tock” – Thalía, Farina & Sofía Reyes
The hottest choreography (videos with authentic choreography)
- “Ballad to perrear” – Las Villa
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “Enchule” – Rauw Alejandro
- “The bubble” – Maluma
- “Problem” – Daddy Yankee
Social dance challenge (the most imitated dance challenge on the networks)
- “Bichota” – Karol G
- “Las nenas” – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca
- “Dads” – Mau and Ricky
- “Expensive clothes” – Camilo
- “It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa
Video with the most powerful message
- “When you’re here” – Pablo Alboran
- “Count on me” – Mike Bahía, Llane, PJ Sin Suela Ft. Mozart La Para
- “Sunflowers” – Luis Fonsi
- “So beautiful” – Floor 21
- “Un día (one day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
I want more (influencer or actor that I follow the most on the networks and I always want more)
- Alejandra Capetillo & Ana Paula Capetillo
- Ariel focus
- Domelipa
- Frida sofia
- Irina Baeva
- Javierr
- Jose Eduardo Derbez
- Kunno
- Michelle Salas
- Sebastian Rulli
Together they turn on my networks (couples who share the most in their networks)
- Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli
- Camilo & Evaluna
- Christian Nodal & Belinda
- Guaynaa & Lele Pons
- Kimberly Loaiza & Juan de Dios Pantoja
- Natti Natasha & Raphy Pina
Helping their fans (the artist who uses their networks for the good of others)
- Becky G
- Demi lovato
- J Balvin
- Ricky Martin
- Selena Gomez
Best LOL (content creators that make us laugh)
- Abelardo Campuzano
- Imaray Ulloa
- Javier Hala Madrid
- Mario Aguilar placeholder image
- Mrchuy0123
Influencer with a cause (influencer who uses their platform for a good cause)
- Arturo Islas Allende
- Juanpa Zurita
- Paola Zurita
- Santi Maratea
- Yalitza Aparicio
The trendiest (setting trends)
- Camilo
- J Balvin
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Sofia Reyes
Premios Juventud, latest news:
