Hundreds of artists and music fans are already preparing for the next edition of the Premios Juventud. The famous event of Univision It has already revealed the complete list of nominees and they have enabled the voting system to choose the winners.

Famous representatives of the music and entertainment industry have been mentioned in all 30 categories. Two Peruvian singers have also been included: Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia, who will represent the country at the gala.

Check below details like the date of issue, the place where it will take place, the voting system and all categories that have been considered this year:

Premios Juventud 2021: date

The Premios Juventud 2021 will be held on July 22 and will be broadcast worldwide on the Univision signal.

How to vote in the Premios Juventud?

Like every year, the winners of the 2021 Youth Awards they will be chosen by the public and fans. Voting is currently open on the event’s official website and will be available until June 28.

To vote for your favorite artists you just have to enter: https://www.univision.com/shows/premios-juventud. Then you must select the voting banner, choose the category in which you want to cast your vote and click on the nominee of your choice.

2021 Youth Awards

Who are the artists with the most nominations for the 2021 Premios Juventud?

Karol G and Camilo are the artists with the highest number of nominations at the Univision Youth Awards . The famous Colombian singers have 12 mentions each and top the list.

Their compatriots J Balvin and Maluma follow them closely by integrating 11 categories in the event. Then Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers appear with 9 nominations.

2021 Youth Awards

Where will the 2021 Premios Juventud take place?

The eighteenth edition of Premios Juventud 2021 will be held at the Wastco Center at the University of Miami. The place is a multipurpose stadium that has 8,000 seats and has been the scene of important concerts, shows and university events.

Complete list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2021

2021 Youth Awards

The New Generation – Female (New Female Artist)

Chesca

Daniela darcourt

Elena Rose

Kali Uchis

The Ross Maria

Maria Becerra

Nathy Peluso

Nicki nicole

VF7

Yahaira Plasencia

The New Generation – Male (New Male Artist)

Alex Rose

Fran rozzano

Guaynaa

Jay wheeler

Khea

Llane

Manny cruz

Mati Gomez

Blackberry

Rochy RD

The new Mexican regional generation (new artist in the Mexican regional genre)

Armed Link

Ingrid contreras

Jessi uribe

Junior H

Las Marías

The Two Carnales

The New Feds

MP brand

New Item

Yeison Jimenez

Best Mariachi Song – Ranchera

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

“The student” – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

“Time does not forgive” – ​​Alex Fernández

“Don’t walk with anyone” – New Element

“So as not to miss you so much” – Ana Bárbara

“Poor heart” – Ingrid Contreras

“I forgot you” – Alejandro Fernández

“Your lover” – Yeison Jiménez

“Do not insist heart” – Vicente Fernández

“And if I fall in love again” – Jary Franco

Best Regional Mexican Song

”Waffle iron” – Caliber 50

“Garage drunk” – The Ghost

“The envious” – The Two Carnales

“In another cana” ‘- La Fiera de Ojinaga

“Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz

Best Regional Mexican Collaboration

“Ca … and vago” – El Fantasma Ft. Los Dos Carnales

“Against my principles” – Lenin Ramírez & Remmy Valenzuela

“El güero” – Grupo Firme Ft. Marca MP

“We are who we are” – Los 2 de la S & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

“And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos

Best Regional Mexican Fusion

“100 years” – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

“Bottle after bottle” – Gera MX & Christian Nodal

“Cumbia a la gente” – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules

“The change” – Chesca & Grupo Firme

“Let our love be known” – Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández

“Yours and mine” – Camilo & Los Dos Carnales

The Perfect Mix (Song with Best Collaboration)

“Water” – Tainy & J Balvin

“Caramelo” (remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers

“Ideal girl” – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa

“Soccer and rumba” – Anuel AA Ft. Enrique Iglesias

“Honey boo” – CNCO & Natti Natasha

“Bad habit” – Manuel Turizo & Wisin y Yandel

“My girl” (remix) – Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma Ft. Anitta & Los Legendarios

“Porfa” (remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma, Nicky Jam & Sech

“Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko

“Titanic” – Kany García & Camilo

Tropical mix (song with the best tropical collaboration)

“Before the sun rises” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

“Baby” – Camilo & El Alfa

“Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“You’re going to have to explain me” (remix) – La Ross María & Romeo Santos

“Victims the two” – Víctor Manuelle & La India

OMG collaboration (collaboration with an Anglo artist)

“Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

‘Beautiful boy’ – Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee

“Del mar” – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

“Hawaii” (remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“Mamacita” – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul

“Like” – Anitta Ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers

“TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott

“Top gone” – Lil Mosey & Lunay

“Un día (one day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“X” – Jonas Brothers Ft. Karol G

Viral Track of the Year (song with the fastest rise on social media)

“With your kisses” – Armed Link

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

“The envious” – The Two Carnales

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“La Jeepeta” (remix) – Nio García, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka

“Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko

“You” – Carin León

“Rich life” – Camilo

Male youth artist

Bad bunny

Camilo

Christian nodal

Daddy yankee

Ghost

J Balvin

Lunay

Maluma

Myke Towers

Prince royce

Female youth artist

Becky G

Cazzu

Chiquis

Farina

Kany garcia

Karol G

Mariah angeliq

Nathy Peluso

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

Favorite group or duo of the year

50 caliber

CNCO

Firm Group

The blue Angels

The Two Carnales

Mau and Ricky

N’Klabe

Floor 21

Reik

Zion and Lennox

Album of the year

Alter ego – Prince Royce

Déja vu – CNCO

The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny

KG0516 – Karol G

The Legendaries 001 – The Legendaries

Table for two – Kany García

My hands – Camilo

Munay – Pedro Capó

Papi Juancho – Maluma

A Useless Girl – Cazzu

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Rancherón style – Los Dos Carnales

Ay ay ay! – Christian Nodal

Posters – The Phantom

From Buenos Aires to the world – Los Ángeles Azules

After today – Neto Bernal

Work is luck – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

On another channel – La Fiera de Ojinaga

We have fun achieving the impossible – Grupo Firme

Without losing style – Lenin Ramírez

Let’s go well – Caliber 50

Song of the year

“Caramelo” (remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers

“Innocent face” – Prince Royce

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

“The envious” – The Two Carnales

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“My girl” – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers

“If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo

“Your poison” – J Balvin

The traffic jam (song that you enjoy even if you are in traffic)

“ADMV” – Maluma

“Dance with me” – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

“Bandit” – Myke Towers & Juhn

“Bichota” – Karol G

“The envious” – The Two Carnales

“Faithful” – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

“The toxic” – Farruko

“Relationship” (remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko

“I forgot” – Christian Nodal

“Rich life” – Camilo

The catchiest (the song you can’t stop singing)

“Before the lol comes out” – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

“Oh Lord!” – Karol G

“Garage drunk” – The Ghost

“Ideal girl” – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa

“Back to back” – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

“Goddess” – Myke Towers

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“Expensive clothes” – Camilo

“I would choose you again” – Caliber 50

“Empty” – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Girl power (the best collaboration between two or more female artists)

“Animal” – María Becerra & Cazzu

“I’m in charge here!” – Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty

“The Council” – Ana Bárbara & Paquita La Del Barrio

“El makinón” – Karol G & Mariah Angeliq

“The woman” – Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi

“Las nenas” – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca

“You’re going to forget it” – Billie Eilish & Rosalía

“Ram pam pam” – Natti Natasha & Becky G

“He behaved badly” – Kany García & Mon Laferte

“Tick tock” – Thalía, Farina & Sofía Reyes

The hottest choreography (videos with authentic choreography)

“Ballad to perrear” – Las Villa

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Enchule” – Rauw Alejandro

“The bubble” – Maluma

“Problem” – Daddy Yankee

Social dance challenge (the most imitated dance challenge on the networks)

“Bichota” – Karol G

“Las nenas” – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca

“Dads” – Mau and Ricky

“Expensive clothes” – Camilo

“It shows you” – Lele Pons & Guaynaa

Video with the most powerful message

“When you’re here” – Pablo Alboran

“Count on me” – Mike Bahía, Llane, PJ Sin Suela Ft. Mozart La Para

“Sunflowers” – Luis Fonsi

“So beautiful” – Floor 21

“Un día (one day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

I want more (influencer or actor that I follow the most on the networks and I always want more)

Alejandra Capetillo & Ana Paula Capetillo

Ariel focus

Domelipa

Frida sofia

Irina Baeva

Javierr

Jose Eduardo Derbez

Kunno

Michelle Salas

Sebastian Rulli

Together they turn on my networks (couples who share the most in their networks)

Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli

Camilo & Evaluna

Christian Nodal & Belinda

Guaynaa & Lele Pons

Kimberly Loaiza & Juan de Dios Pantoja

Natti Natasha & Raphy Pina

Helping their fans (the artist who uses their networks for the good of others)

Becky G

Demi lovato

J Balvin

Ricky Martin

Selena Gomez

Best LOL (content creators that make us laugh)

Abelardo Campuzano

Imaray Ulloa

Javier Hala Madrid

Mario Aguilar placeholder image

Mrchuy0123

Influencer with a cause (influencer who uses their platform for a good cause)

Arturo Islas Allende

Juanpa Zurita

Paola Zurita

Santi Maratea

Yalitza Aparicio

The trendiest (setting trends)

Camilo

J Balvin

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Sofia Reyes

Premios Juventud, latest news:

