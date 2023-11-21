Premiership, Sabino Cassese ad Business: “It’s not a complete reform. Here’s what it would take”

It’s time for reforms. Indeed, of the Reformation with a capital “R”. The news came a few days ago that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella authorized the presentation to the Chambers of the constitutional bill containing “Provisions for thedirect election of the President of the Council of Ministersthe strengthening of the stability of the Government and the abolition of the appointment of senators for life by the President of the Republic”.

READ ALSO: Premierato, Meloni ad Affari: “We work for 2/3, if referendum the yes wins”

To be clear, the transition to the so-called “premiered”. An outcome which in reality is only the starting point of a long procedural process within Parliament – which may not be successful – which has divided politics and public opinion. Is this an attack on the Constitution? Does it really represent a greater legitimation of the strong powers? In short, is it the “mother of all reforms”, as Prime Minister Meloni described it? And if so, what are the implications for the other reforms much touted by the government, starting with that on justice?

Affaritaliani.it he spoke about it with the former minister for public services in the Ciampi government and judge of the Constitutional Court Sabino Cassese.

Professor, Are there any grounds for the reform to pass without a referendum? Is she really “the mother of all reforms” or is she just a decoy as conceived?

Italian governments have two ailments. The first concerns their duration. The second concerns the internal cohesion of the members of the government. However, the issue of powers is not important, because it has enough of them, especially now that it proceeds using decrees – laws. Therefore, the reform that goes by the name of premiership should ensure a five-year duration for governments and the possibility of the prime minister to ensure the unity of political direction of the government, possibly dismissing the ministers, if they move away from this political direction. In this sense, reform is important, but it is not the only condition for the effectiveness of executive power.

What do you think is missing?

The effectiveness of the executive power also depends on the capacity of the public administration. Therefore, to be complete, the reform that goes by the name of premiership must also ensure an improvement in administrative capacity, which in our country is lacking for various reasons: insufficient political guidance of the administration, serious defects in the choice of administrative leaders and staff at the base of the bureaucratic pyramid, excessive crossroads in decision-making processes, crossroads that prevent prompt administrative action, insufficient incentives, excess of impeding controls, which slow down administrative action.

The fact that the reform on the premiership is “the mother of all” once again causes the reform on justice to be postponed, in particular the separation between careers. What do you think?

Reform of the executive branch and justice reform can go hand in hand. Justice reform must start first of all from clearing the backlog and from a prompt decision on trials, at all three levels, because slow justice is not fair. Then, once we have started to resolve this problem, which concerns justice for the service it provides to citizens, we must address the internal problems of the administration of justice, breaking that tangled knot which is the so-called self-government of the judiciary: the judicial order it is autonomous and independent, not holding the power of self-government. Thirdly, it is necessary to proceed with the separation of careers, which is made necessary by the new structure of criminal justice.

You have been criticized for saying that “one cannot complain about the results achieved with the PNRR”. Yet you only hear about cuts…

First of all, complaining is of little use. It is necessary to make accurate diagnoses and seek effective remedies. As for the PNRR, we knew that this clashes with the reduced administrative capacity of our State. However, the national recovery and resilience plan is based on objectives and has important incentives, consisting of rich funding. Therefore, pushing the administration to take action more quickly should also push the political body to identify the “bottlenecks” produced by the laws and correct them.

Can the “changing of guard” at the presidency somehow influence the line that Meloni’s reforms want to take?

The president of the Constitutional Court assigns questions to the rapporteurs, regulates the times and directs the hearings and chambers. He alone cannot change the orientations of the Court. These are formed on the basis of constitutional parameters, precedents, the interpretation given by the members of the Court, collegially, to the constitutional norms and precedents. The effective collegiality of the Court guarantees the weighting of its decisions and prevents both external influences and radical changes in jurisprudence.

Subscribe to the newsletter

