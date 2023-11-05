Renzi ready to vote in favor of the reform of the premiership

“We want the direct election of the prime minister. Allowing citizens to choose who governs is normal all over the world. And it is a step forward for Italy. We had put it in the political programme, we don’t change our mind every year”. This was stated by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, interviewed by the ‘Corriere della sera’.

When asked if Iv will vote on the text of the reform released by the Council of Ministers, Renzi replies: “If I lost Palazzo Chigi, then, it is only because the opposition used the referendum against me on the constitutional reform. My opponents at the time, from Meloni to Grillo, from Salvini to D’Alema, were not interested in the Constitution: it was enough to get me out. And I won’t do to Giorgia what Giorgia did to me, because I’m not like them. We are serious. We are ready to vote on the constitutional reform while remaining in opposition. However, the vote is not a given: it will depend on which amendments are accepted. We don’t say yes regardless of what the right does, we don’t say no regardless of how the wide field does. Let’s improve the text and then decide.”

