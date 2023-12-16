La Russa to Atreju: “Awarded? We wanted something else”

Crowd in Atreju for Ignazio La Russa. After participating in the debate on the reforms together with the minister Maria Elisabetta Casellati and Luciano Violante, the president of the Senate took a tour of the stands of the Fratelli d'Italia party, accompanied by the party's organization manager Giovanni Donzelli. La Russa stopped to chat with supporters and accepted numerous requests for selfies. At the end of the tour, he greeted some militants and told them to meet again today.

But in the meantime La Russa has already released significant statements, in particular on the premiership. “Wanting to make the bill acceptable to as many political forces as possible made it worse – says the president of the Senate -, I would have liked the direct election of the head of state”. As reported by La Stampa, Elisabetta Casellati, sitting next to him, defends herself: “The text is the result of mediation with oppositions and unions. If we had wanted to carry out a reform with a majority, we would have proposed the direct election of the head of state.”

But La Russa insists: “I understand that there was an attempt to measure the good faith of political opponents, but making a shared reform is a vain hope.” And again: “In the end, the best thing for a large part of parliamentarians is to leave everything as it is. Because for many political forces it meant being able to govern without winning the elections.”

Because “in their logic the President of the Republic will forever be not like the last President Mattarella, to whom I have total respect, but like Scalfaro who in some way was the guardian of a certain Italian politics and for me he was the worst president of the Republic we have had”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

