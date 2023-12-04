Balboni (FdI): “We are working on the reform of the Constitution and therefore prudence, caution and the ability to listen and dialogue are needed”. But Alfieri (Pd): “Via the direct election of the prime minister or no dialogue”





“It’s too early to say, it will depend on the debate in the Chamber. I hope that there is broad convergence in Parliament.” With these words the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether a referendum is now inevitable on the constitutional reforms that introduce the direct election of the prime minister (the so-called premiership) or whether it is possible to find an agreement between the majority and the opposition.

“I agree with the president of the Senate La Russa and as president of the Commission I can say that we are working precisely to achieve this objective”, he always states to Affaritaliani.it Alberto Balboni (Brothers of Italy), president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of Palazzo Madama. “About 50 hearings are underway between technicians, jurists, social partners and anyone involved in reforms to get suggestions, ideas and indications on how to improve the text and find points of convergence”.

Balboni adds: “I don’t despair that an agreement will be reached with the oppositions, on the other hand there seemed to be an unbridgeable gap on autonomy and then, working on the merits, out of 80 amendments more than 40 of the oppositions were approved. However, everyone must abandon their flags. We are working on the reform of the Constitution and therefore prudence, caution and the ability to listen and dialogue are needed”, concludes the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate.

THE PD’S RESPONSE IS FREEZING – “Dialogue and convergence can only happen if the majority takes a step back. If they withdraw the direct election of the prime minister. We are ready to discuss how to give greater stability to the executive, but we need a step back on the direct election of the Prime Minister. As all constitutionalists say, with the Center-Right reform the balance of power between the Prime Minister, elected by the citizens, and the President of the Republic, elected by Parliament is altered.” With these words Alessandro Alfierihead of Reforms at the Democratic Party secretariat, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itresponds to the words of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa who, on the premiership, hoped for broad convergence in Parliament.

