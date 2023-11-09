“Changes to the text in Parliament. Forza Italia wants there to be a careful and precise debate”





“These are choices that are made by the Minister of Relations with Parliament who will have assessed the best choice starting from the Senate. They are not decisions that parliamentary groups make.” With these words the leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber Paolo Barelliinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the start of the process on the constitutional reform which introduces the direct election of the prime minister, the so-called premiership, by the Senate and not by Montecitorio.

A choice that sparked protests from the opposition. “Everyone would like to have it at first reading, but when it arrives at the second reading in the Chamber it will still be modifiable, if necessary and useful”.

So the text released by the Council of Ministers is not armored…

“Of course not, as Minister Casellati and also Prime Minister Meloni said. We will see during the parliamentary proceedings. Forza Italia wants there to be a careful and precise debate, after all, Casellati’s text is already the result of an extensive discussion One of the key points is the arrangement of the electoral law including the entry threshold of 55% of the majority bonus for those who win the elections. Therefore an evaluation is needed on the coordination between the premiership and the electoral law. One of the key points of the reform is stability and also to avoid the changes of colors which in the last legislature hit the Democratic Party and the M5S particularly hard, just think of Di Maio’s diaspora. It is a problem that therefore affects the entire Parliament, governability and full respect for the voters’ vote are needed And the appeal to the voters in the event of a crisis of the majority is precisely to protect this concept. Then there are also some checks and balances to be carefully evaluated with a broad debate, which is the task of Parliament”.

Is the objective to avoid the referendum and therefore find a convergence with the opposition in order to reach a qualified majority of two thirds?

“Of course yes, the best solution is to have a text that is as shared as possible. Then if this doesn’t happen we will go to a referendum.” But Meloni will not do like Renzi in 2016, no resignation in the event of defeat in the referendum … “he has already stated it, this preamble does not exist”, explains Barelli.

Could there be consequences for the President of the Republic with the green light for the premiership? Some even hypothesized Sergio Mattarella’s resignation…

“And for what reason?”, replies the group leader of Forza Italia in Montecitorio. “We are talking about the Italian State and a government rule that serves to guarantee greater stability, it is not for or against anyone. Mattarella was re-elected with full votes in Parliament and enjoys full trust. The reform certainly does not concern a single person. The reform serves political stability, to avoid changes of direction and also to avoid the use of technical governments, but without being against those who have been prime minister in the past. In any case, I would like to point out that there is only positivity towards President Mattarella. The Head of State enjoys the full and total trust of the majority”, concludes the president of Forza Italia deputies.

