They arrive criticism of the Casellati bill on the premiership by the first constitutionalists heard this morning in the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Senate. For jurists, the text of the premiership presents “inconsistencies” starting from the fact that the bill does not clarify the issue of the “direct election” of the prime minister, as underlined by Francesco Clementi, full professor of comparative public law at the University of Rome ‘La Sapienza ‘. Also in line are the words of the constitutionalist Fulco Lanchester who spoke of a text which “in its current form is inadequate and dangerous because it is insufficiently written in form and substance“. The jurist Maria Agostina Cabiddu is harsh, inviting us to “leave things as they are” and instead think “about renewing the political class and not the Constitution”.

“Conflicts with standard democratic constitutionalism”

“I am critical of this project – said Lanchester – because it conflicts with the standards of democratic constitutionalism, based on the balance and separation of powers”. “The hypothesis – he explained – of overcoming the liberal-democratic model proposed by the post-World War II constitutions is envisaged”. “In particular, it destroys the elastic collaboration between constitutional bodies of active orientation, typical of the liberal-democratic parliamentary form of government” focusing “apparently everything on the figure of the ‘President of the Council’, directly elected by the electoral body”. The last dig is for the constraints that would derive from the premiership in the form proposed to the parliamentarians, for which “an obligation of mandatory mandate is established, at the head of the parliamentarians in clear violation of art.67 of the Constitutionwith the necessary reference to the will expressed during the elections”.

The role of the President of the Republic

Clementi reiterated that what is at risk “is national unity, represented by the head of state, which is why the president, whoever he may be, would find himself in great embarrassment faced with this text”. “As a figure he would find himself without any power, despite having the powers written in the Constitution.” For Professor Maria Agostina Cabiddu, professor of public law institutions at the Polytechnic of Milan, with what was announced by the bill “we are faced with captivating phrases, which speak to the voter” promises “also in view of a possible referendum”. “However, shortcuts are sought” in the absence of “correct information to voters on the contents of the reform”. “When you put your hands on the Constitution – he asks – is correctness in information necessary?”. “Talking about direct democracy, as some in government have done” is incorrect “because there is no complex society that can afford it”, adds the teacher.

“The political class – he continues – should first of all renew itself, not blame the Constitution”. “I don’t think it is necessary to increase the powers of the Prime Minister”, added Cabiddu, with reference to other auditors who instead recognized this need, as a starting point, underlying the reform texts under examination. Moving on to the role of the Head of State, Cabiddu does not hide his opposition to what the bill provides: “Now, if the words make sense, we should explain, also to Gianni Letta, what remains of the prerogatives of the President of the Republic once they are at it the power to dissolve the Chambers, the power to appoint the Prime Minister and even the appointment of senators for life have been removed“.

“It would remain – he assures – an almost empty carapace and, moreover, devoid of direct legitimation, which is instead recognized by the head of government. Says Joe, the stranger in a famous film by Sergio Leone, ‘When a man the gun meets a man with the rifle, the one with the gun is a dead man!’, here the President of the Republic is the man with the gun, nothing but a bad intervention that respects presidential prerogatives”. “I think – he concluded – that it is better to leave things as they are”.

The last speech of the morning was that of Giovanni Guzzetta, professor of public law institutions at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Who among those who spoke in the first session was the most positive in his assessments of the reform text, starting from underlining “the need for government stability”. “There are a variety of options, it’s about choices to make.” In the various countries we are faced with different scenarios “like in Sweden, where the President of the Republic has no role in parliamentary crises”, he recalled.