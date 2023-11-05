Reforms, Conte: “The right should change the Casellati bill or it will crash in the referendum”

The Casellati bill “is the wrong answer, a hybrid and confused model, an ircocerva that does not exist in any other nation; destroys the balance of power and makes the head of state nothing more than a paper pusher”. M5S leader Giuseppe Conte says this to ‘La Repubblica’, hoping that the majority “will be convinced to modify in Parliament” a project that is not right , otherwise “it will crash in the confirmation referendum” and noting that “this rule does not avoid reversals, indeed in some ways it ‘constitutionalizes’ them”.

For the former prime minister “the most delicate point is the role of the Quirinale: “They only apparently safeguard the role of the head of state, which in reality is degraded to a merely protocol function because it is deprived of the power to nominate the Prime Minister and to dissolve Parliament. With a few rules they completely overturn the current constitutional structure, mortifying the role of Parliament and relegating the head of state to a mere paper-pusher”.

Conte shares, recognizing his intellectual honesty, the criticisms made by Marcello Pera, elected in Fdi, of the reform which would risk giving more power to the possible second prime minister than to the first: “Exactly! Because he can blackmail Parliament by determining the dissolution of the Chambers, a enormous power that the first prime minister does not have. I found Pera’s intervention to be intellectually honest. I trust that the government will not insist and will want to take advantage of all these findings during the parliamentary discussion to find together a reform that can make our government system more functional without distorting it”.

