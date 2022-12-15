Year 2022 is about to end, which has left us interesting content in the form of series and movies on different streaming services, proof of this was stranger things 4 And till merlin. However, part of the anime is also a market of the most important thing, and recently the platform of crunchyroll has confirmed what we will see at the beginning of 2023.

This is the official statement message on the page:

Let your friends know about all the great anime streaming this season right here on crunchyroll.com! OMG, TRIGUN STAMPEDE and VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 are coming soon?!?! Your favorite friends also return in BOFURI Season 2 and The Misfit of Demon King Academy II! And kick back with all your ongoing favorites like My Hero Academia, BLUELOCK, and One Piece!

Here are the schedules with the most important premieres:

– Trigun Stampede: Premiere on January 7 and with dubbing is pending

– Vinland Saga season 2: January 9 and with dubbing is pending

– Tomo-Chan is a Girl! : January 4 and is pending with dubbing

– My Hero Academia season 6: continues to air on Saturdays with dubbing and subs

– Bungo Stray Dogs season 4: opens on January 4, with dubbing there is no date

– NIER: AUTOMATA VER1.1A: January 2023, will have Latin dubbing

– Bluelock: It continues to be broadcast on Saturdays, subtitled and dubbed

Via: crunchyroll

Editor’s note: It seems that during 2023 there will be no anime drought, since what we show only arrives in the month of January. So it will be interesting to know what is in store for this streaming platform in the coming months.