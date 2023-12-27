Channel 5 produces a large number of different programming products for almost any viewer's taste. In 2023, it significantly strengthened its position among the leaders of federal broadcasting thanks to successful series and programs. About achievements, awards, how, thanks to daily interesting premieres, the channel’s audience is constantly increasing and about the millions of views of “Scarlet Sails” – on “Lente.ru”

In leading positions

In 2023, Channel Five has already aired 600 detective episodes and 125 hours of program content, and almost 800 new episodes are in production and development. All detectives produced by the channel took leading positions throughout the year and were among the top five in their time slots. And the share indicators in the key audience “All 25-59” and the basic audience “All 18+” in Russian cities with a population of more than one hundred thousand residents increased by five percent this year.

As of December 1, Fifth’s share in the “All 18+” audience was 6.6 percent, which is fourth place among the “Big Five” channels. The line-up of premiere episodes has increased by 100 new episodes compared to last year. The successful broadcast of series and programs in evening prime time on weekdays from 19:00 to midnight ensured the channel second place in the female audience of the “18+” age segment with a share of 9.4 percent. The figures in the time slot 22:25–00:00 are even higher – 11 percent. Self-produced detectives “The Magnificent Five”, “Ours” and the program “Gossip Chronicle” occupy the second position among federal broadcast projects. In the base audience “All 18+” in this time slot the average share of the show is 8.6 percent and the third highest among all national broadcasters.

Photo: Channel Five press service

“Scarlet Sails”

The anniversary celebration “Scarlet Sails – 2023” was seen by a record number of spectators in the entire history of the legendary graduation – the total audience was almost 33 million people.

22,434,070 people in Russia and the CIS countries watched the most beautiful holiday on Earth on live television. The number of views of the online broadcast on the Internet exceeded ten million for the first time. And the broadcast of the water and pyrotechnic show on Fifth took first place on the federal airwaves in the key audience for the channel “Everyone 25-59” on the night of June 24-25.

13.8 percent of Russian television viewers watched the passage of the brig amid volleys of fireworks live on the channel. And on the Internet in 2023, the graduation audience increased by a record 31.7 percent

The “Scarlet Sails” holiday was revived after a long break in 2005 on the initiative of the Joint Stock Bank “RUSSIA”, the Government of St. Petersburg and Channel Five. For the first time, a ship with scarlet sails passed under the sky of the Northern capital on June 27, 1968. In 2019, the holiday got its own brig – “Russia”. This year, the main symbol of the holiday was decorated with sparkling rails, and illumination was installed on the sides, which painted it in the colors of the Russian tricolor. The passage of the brig through the wing of the Trinity Bridge was accompanied by an incredibly beautiful firefall. At the same moment, a unique decoration was lit on the bridge itself – two fives glowing to match the sails – in honor of the anniversary date of the Leningrad graduation.

Photo: Channel Five press service

This year, the legendary graduation is recognized as the main achievement of Russia over the past 20 years. The holiday became the undisputed leader of voting on the website of the project “Achievements.rf”! “Scarlet Sails” received 2,308,980 votes.

Also, the legendary graduation party won the prestigious award of the Television Academy TEFI-2023 in the “Broadcast of a cultural event” category.

The project “Scarlet Sails – 2023” became the winner of the prestigious award in the field of marketing, promotion and design of modern media “MediaBrand” in the categories “Best Motion Design” and “Best Project Design in the Digital Environment”

Fifth received bronze in the competition in the category “Best Promotional Video for an Entertainment Program.”

This year, for the first time in the history of the legendary graduation, neural networks were used for the graphic design of its broadcast. The leading design motif was chosen in accordance with the all-Russian theme – the year of teachers and mentors. In front of the audience, the little boy went through all the stages of growing up from a schoolboy to a wise professor. The design of the screensavers and promotional videos of the project “Scarlet Sails – 2023” was based on the stylistic style of paintings by Russian Peredvizhniki and marine painters of the late 19th century, as well as drawings by Hayao Miyazaki.

“Scarlet Sails” continues to be a symbol of harmony, dreams and hope, uniting generations and bringing joy to viewers. In 2023, this amazing holiday added even more delight and excitement, setting viewing records and confirming its status in the history of the country.

What will the year be remembered for?

In 2023, Fifth strengthened its position as an information broadcaster. The Izvestia newscast on weekdays at midnight takes second place in the rating of federal channels with a share of 9.5 percent in the base audience “All 18+”. The final release of the program with an overview of the main news in Russia and the world attracts 9.4 percent of the country's television viewers over 18 years of age to their television screens on Saturdays at midnight. And this is also second place.

This year the channel celebrated the tenth anniversary of the social project “Angel Day”, which helped many children find new families. This year, the program won the national TEFI-2023 award in the “Program of Social Orientation” category. And the Good Deeds Day telethon remains an important part of Channel Five’s socially transformative content, drawing attention to the problems of children in need of expensive treatment. And in September, the channel presented another social project, “Saviors,” about people who help animals in trouble: they take them to their families, take them to veterinarians or shelters. In two months, the project’s online audience amounted to almost 15 million people.

The sixth season is airing the information and entertainment program “Gossip Chronicle” about the life of show business stars. In Friday evening prime time, the project takes third place with a share of 10.0 percent in the female audience of the 18+ age segment. The average share of the documentary program “They Shook the World” was 11.8 percent, and this is the second place on federal airwaves.

For the second year on weekdays in the morning broadcast, the educational project “Knowledge is Power!” talks about new technologies, inventions, innovative production, scientific developments. During this time, almost 30 million people saw the project's releases. The line of documentary and educational programs was continued by the “Country of Soviets” project, which premiered on September 23. Together with the host of the series, advice to TV viewers was given by virtual assistant Savely, whose appearance and some of the graphic elements were made using artificial intelligence.

For the first time, with the help of artificial intelligence, Channel Five created on-air design and restyled the logo

The transformation of the logo shape was reflected in clear straight lines, volume appeared, rounded shapes went away, and there were more stable elements. On-air identification videos received a wider color palette, and beige, blue, and light gray shades appeared in the design of the on-air space. In addition, the videos acquired genre and seasonal affiliation. Viewers of the Fifth saw the new design on November 7, and part of the collaboration between designers and AI was presented on October 5 at a large-scale presentation of the 2023-2024 television season.

For business

In the past year, Channel Five held 16 original presentations with the participation of Russian cinema stars for representatives of the National Advertising Alliance, the EVEREST sales house and advertising agencies. Excursions around the television center to the control rooms and news studios were organized especially for the guests. In addition, each of the guests had the opportunity to try themselves in several television professions – TV presenter, control room director, prompter editor and correspondent.

They decided to repeat the successful experience in Moscow with representatives of the advertising business. Everyone was able to look into the television behind the scenes and learn the details of program production, get acquainted with serial and program content.

The unusual format with the inclusion of interactive activities was especially liked by experts.

Such presentations took place not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also in other cities. The presentation on October 5 was the largest in this series. On it, Fifth demonstrated his serial and program plans for the new season and summed up the results also in an unusual format – a musical and gastronomic ring See also Kovalchuk reported to Mishustin on the situation at the former Siemens factories in Russia

The channel's content was shown in the form of an original menu, where everyone could choose a dish for themselves.

This creative approach was also appreciated by event industry experts. In October, Channel Five won three awards at the annual competition “Best Event Team Certified by AKMR.” The channel’s victory was brought by the project “Presentation for advertisers and key partners” in the categories “Best Event Team, Certified by AKMR”, “Best Business Event/Organization of Awards and Competitions/Quizs/Team Buildings/Conferences” and “Best Team for Organizing Events for Media” .

For several years in a row, the most prestigious world competitions have recognized Channel 5 as one of the best event agencies. Fifth's projects have repeatedly won significant international awards in the field of marketing and event industry. In 2022, the channel entered the top 100 best event organizers and agencies according to one of the largest awards in the marketing field, Eventex. Moreover, in 2021 the channel was the only Russian participant that entered the top ten.

This year, Channel Five created a business club for Russian entrepreneurs, where they can communicate with representatives of the broadcaster and other businessmen, exchange experiences, receive support, share knowledge and their success stories with the whole country on the channel’s air.

The first meeting of the Fifth business club was held in Omsk. Business owners and major entrepreneurs who make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the city gathered at the sports arena to watch the game of their favorite Avangard team and the presentation of Fifth, to learn about the channel’s achievements and unique conditions of cooperation. In the near future, such meetings are planned to be held in other important cities and regions of Russia.

The international version of Channel Five is currently represented in many countries around the world, with an audience of about five million people. Fifth's series regularly find themselves in the national top 5 and top 10 of the CIS countries. Thus, according to TNS Central Asia, the detective story “Conditional Cop”, which aired on the main TV channel of Kazakhstan “First Channel “Eurasia” in the first quarter, took first place among series and third place among all broadcast events in the country.

Photo: Channel Five press service

The fifth actively developed cooperation with online platforms and expanded the presence of their own content in them. In the online cinema Wink, the series “Our Special Forces” (the first and second seasons), “Shell-shocked”, “Pilgrim” and “Vityazi” are popular among subscribers and gain millions of views. The rating of each project exceeds eight points out of ten. These projects were also highly appreciated by users of the Kinopoisk online platform. From the day the series “Sled” started showing at the IVI cinema, the project was constantly in the top 10. In the near future, viewers will be able to see other new films from the Fifth in online cinemas.

