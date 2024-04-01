Another month has arrived, and that means that there will be many premieres in the world of streaming, since there are currently several options on the market that fans are going to enjoy. And in this April 2024 there is basically everything and for everyone, with long-awaited movies, anime in Latin Spanish and even top-notch animation. And so you don't have to search individually, here we bring you the lists of the additions that we are going to have over the next 30 days.
Disney+
April 3
– Wish: The Power of Wishes
– Spidey & His Amazing Friends: Season 3
April 8
– Eclipse Across America
April 10th
– Iwájú
– Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug: Season 5
– Winnie The Pooh & Me: Season 1
April 17th
– The Secret Score: The Lead Enigma
– Pupstruction: Season 1
– The Ghost And Molly McGee: Season 2
April 22
– Tiger Breeding
– Secrets of the Octopuses
April 24
– Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 2
April 30th
– Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Prime Video
April 2
– The academy
April 4
– Music
April 5
– The Expendables 4
– How to Conquer Billi Walsh
April 12th
– Golda
April 11
–Fallout
April 12th
– Ourika
April 18th
– Puppy Love
April 19th
– Perverse
April 26
– Them: The Scare
MAX
April 1
– A Dangerous Therapy
– Another Dangerous Therapy Total Relapse!
– Contagion
– The Face of Terror
April 2
– Synanon: Lethal Faith
April 4
– Da Ponte Pra Lá
April 6
– Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar
– All American: Season 6
April 7
–Alex Edelman: Just For Us
April 10th
– Brandy Hellville And the Cult Of Fast Fashion
April 15
– The Sympathizer
April 19th
– An American Bombing: The Road To April 19th
April, the 21st
– Sierra Madre: No Passing
April 22
– The Jinx (El Gafe): Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. Part 2
April 25th
– Velma: Season 2
April 27
– We're Here: Season 4
Netflix
April 1
– The Magina Joke Show with Justin Willman
April 4
– Ripley
April 3
– Files of the Unexplainable
April 5
– The Great Inclusive
– The Antisocial Network: From Memes to Chaos
– Parasyte: The Grays
April 9
– Neal Brenan: Crazy Good
April 10th
– What did Jennifer do?
– Anthracite
April 11
– How the Raven Flies
April 12th
– Heist
– Wall With Wall
April 17th
– Our World Full of Life
– The Circle: A Social Media Competition
– Fair or Dirty Play?
– Learning to live
April 19th
– Rebel Moon (Part 2): The War That Leaves Marks
April 25th
– City Hunter
– The Late Detectives
April 26
– The Asunta Case
– Goodbye, Earth
April 30th
– Fiasco
Remember that all shows will be available during the month of April.
Editor's note: There is definitely a lot to see during this month. But paying for like five platforms is a bit complicated, so I'll just stick with what Netflix offers, and maybe continue watching Sand Land through Star Plus.
