We are practically less than five days before the end of the year 2022so some streaming platform companies are announcing what content they are going to incorporate in the first month of 2023. One of them is Netflixwhich will add certain series, movies and other programs that will surely interest fans.

This is the list of what you can expect on the platform:

documentaries

– Madoff: The Wall Street Monster: available January 4.

– The ax backpacker: available January 10.

– Pamela Anderson: A Love Story: available January 31.

Films

– Ad Astra: Towards the stars: available January 1st.

–Jumanji: the next level: available January 1st.

– bumblebee: available January 1st.

– The Kings of the world: available January 4.

– the crimes of the academy: available January 6th.

– Noise: available January 11.

– Lost dog: available January 13th.

– The Heritage: available January 24.

– You: available January 27th.

Series

– Kaleidoscope: available 1st from January.

– The office (Seasons 1-9): Available January 1st.

– Downton Abbey (Seasons 1-6): available January 1st.

– The Hills (Seasons 1-2): available January 4.

– Ginny and Georgia (Season 2): available January 5.

– pressure cooker: available 6 of January.

– Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2): available 12th of January.

– sky red (Season 3): available January 13th.

– against the ropes: available January 18.

– That ’90s Show: available January 19.

– Bling Empire: New York: available January 20.

– pastry squad (Season 2): available January 20.

– the snow girl: available January 27th.

Editor’s note: It seems that there are good things to see, including The Office, a truly entertaining series. However, it looks like we’re going to have to wait longer for something really worthwhile.