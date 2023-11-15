Premiered, Zaia revs up his engines to become the governor of Italy. Comment

Everything is still up in the air. The introduction of premiered in Italy it is yet to come and yet someone – so as not to mention names, the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia– seems to already announce its run. Inferences? Perhaps! But the words released by the tenant of Baldi Palace to the daily newspaper QN they appear quite clear. Even sinister, to the ears of the current Prime Minister who everyone considers the natural candidate for popular investiture.

For the champion ofregional autonomy; for the one who made the battle on thedifferentiated autonomy for the ordinary statute regions, one’s “political reason” is to state that: “Even if there were no autonomy, I would in any case support the premiered without ifs or buts” and, then, “The prime minister elected by the people will be the «governor of Italy»” appears, if not exactly a takeover, a strong warning to sailors: to Giorgia Meloni but also, and perhaps first of all, to the secretary of her party. To that Matteo Salvini who – either for one reason or another – has never managed to fulfill his dream of taking on the role of center-right leader and therefore becoming the true aspirant for the seat at Palazzo Chigi.

And words matter! Not – mind you – the Mayor of Italy as he was called (not by chance) by the former mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi, but rather the Governor of Italy, a position referring precisely to the status of the very president and governor par excellence, Luca Zaia. Because if the prime minister elected by the people was truly identifiable as the governor of Italy, who more than Zaia has the aplomb and the insignia earned in the field to play such a role? Tailor-made suit – one would say – which, never more than in this case, would look like a monk!

So, one hit the rim: to the candidate in pectore Giorgia Meloni, and the other to the barrel: to the eternal according to Matteo Salvini. But there is a but! The seasoned Lumbard from Conegliano, who knows how to do his calculations well and knows “his chickens” by heart, has also put another big deal on the table: the cutting of term limits for Mayors and Governors. Behold, the political axe! Zaia seems to be saying to Meloni and Salvini: either you allow me to be governor of Veneto again for the third time (and beyond) by removing the two-term limit, or you know right away that you will find me in the running as prime minister. The (entirely political) threat was served!

