AWARDED, PERA: “AN UNACCEPTABLE MESS, MELONS AND LEADERS REWRITE IT”

“This is not premiered, this is just a mess, I hope that Meloni and the other leaders rewrite it” because “we are faced with an unacceptable text”. Marcello Pera, former president of the Senate, now elected at Palazzo Madama with Giorgia Meloni, shoots nothing at the 'new' text, which came out yesterday from the majority summit. In an interview withAdnKronos he underlines: “We are faced with a text so confusing, written so badly that no one can understand it, not even those who wrote it”.

Then enter regarding the amendments, on the drafting of which he initially supported the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission Alberto Balboni, who is rapporteur for the text for Fdi, starting from the hot topic of the second prime minister. “It's a step backwards, a huge step backwards, this anti-tipping rule,” he is quick to say. “But there's more – the former president of the Senate blurts out – the elected prime minister is already a problem: that is, there is a president 'elected' on Sunday who already becomes president 'in charge' on Monday, there is a difference no small feat” we are faced with “something that doesn't even exist in the current Constitution”. And even the reference to the electoral law in the Constitution, although it has been nuanced, is not convincing. And what about the possible no-confidence vote in the second prime minister? “Good question – he replies Pear– if he too is disheartened, we vote, we vote… But you really don't understand this either…”.

The amendment to the art. was also rejected. 4 where we read that the “withdrawal of confidence” in the Prime Minister occurs “through a reasoned motion by one of the two Chambers”. “But what is this thing?” he asks Pear: “How is it conceivable that the majority would make a reasoned motion to disqualify their prime minister?”. However, there are no criticisms for other modified parts. In line with the premiership, he has also added the power to dismiss ministers among the prime minister's powers: “This is fine for me,” he says Pear. The limit of two full mandates for the elected head of government is also good (“It's something that can be accepted”). Now we await the green light from the leaders, the table with Meloni, Salvini and Tajani: “I'm curiously waiting, I want to understand how they come out of it. I hope they correct it, because as it is it's not really digestible”, concludes the senator of Lucca.

BALBONI: “CRITICISM PERA? HE ALSO WROTE AMENDMENTS…” –

“I have great respect for President Pera, he helped me write the amendments and if he helped me write the amendments… then this is self-criticism, I don't know…”. Interviewed by AdnKronos, Alberto BALBONI, president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate, takes note of the new criticisms of Marcello Pera, senator of Fdi who, in recent days, has tried with him to smooth out the amendments to the bill on the premiership, in view of the deposit next Monday. “Professor Pera's reservations were there before and remain afterwards – he underlines – it is not that he contests the amendment because it is poorly written, but he contests the basis of the law which he does not agree with”. “Let's be clear, Pera does not agree with the direct election of the Prime Minister, this is the truth. I have a bill in my hand which says 'direct election of the Prime Minister', I can change everything, but not the direct election of the Prime Minister, it is what is written in the title of the law, otherwise I will take the law and throw it in the bin, I will do it first”, concludes the senator from Ferrara.