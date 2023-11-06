Premiered, Meloni’s haste has a specific reason: to obtain more votes in the European elections

Georgie Melons Now he’s accelerating, he wants the first yes from the Chambers on the reform of the premiership by June. It is not a random date, it coincides with the elections European, which is why the Prime Minister has decided to move quickly on this historic reform. Meloni is convinced that the opposition will not help her and she is preparing to referendum In the 2025. But for her and for her party – we read in La Stampa – the first yes in Parliament would represent a flag to wave ahead of the vote for Brussels. The government’s belief is that the timing will depend on the climate between the majority parties and an attempt will be made to take advantage of the agreement on maneuver to proceed. The rule “zero amendments” imposed with difficulty for the approval of the budget law certainly cannot be applied for the premieredbut the tacit agreement is to go As soon as possible for the approval of first readingwait for the vote in the European elections and then proceed with the rest of the journey up to the referendum or only then seriously open up the real problem: that is, defining the new electoral law.

So, found with difficulty a draft that can please everyone, “the lowest common denominator” as they defined it in Forza Italia, now the majority – continues La Stampa – tries to go as quickly as possible towards the goal. The bill, at least of last minute newsshould begin its long journey from the Chamber, also because the Senate is busy examining differentiated autonomy, which according to what was requested by the League and reiterated on Saturday by Matteo Salvini“it must go hand in hand with the premiership“. An approach that the Prime Minister says she supports. Furthermore, at Palazzo Madama there is currently a greater congestion of decrees to be approved. Casellati then tends to prefer Montecitoriogiven that the first commission (Constitutional Affairs) is chaired by an exponent of Forza Italia, Nazario Pagano and well manned by another true Berlusconi supporter like Paolo Emilio Russian (group leader), who sets limits: “Any proposal can be perfected and any contribution is welcome as long as the discussion is constructive and the proposals are clear, not delaying techniques which have sole purpose is to waste precious time for the country“.

