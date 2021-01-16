First victory for a birthday



The ice hockey talent Tim Stützle won his first game in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators on his 19th birthday. The best player from the last U20 World Cup played a little over twelve minutes and fired a shot.

The German ice hockey shooting star Tim Stützle started his NHL career with a win. The former Mannheimer won on his 19th birthday with the Ottawa Senators 5-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stützle, who was most recently named the best striker of the tournament at the Junior World Championships, had a little over twelve minutes of playing time. Like superstar Leon Draisaitl, he had been selected as number three in the draft.

“I think he played well. You can really say that he will be an asset. Not just for our team, but for the entire league,” said his roommate Brady Tkachuk, who scored one goal and provided two assists: ” I think everyone should be happy, he’s an amazing player. “

Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer had a clear success in the North American professional league. With his club Colorado Avalanche he won 8-0 against the St. Louis Blues and parried all 21 shots of the opponent. Tobias Rieder, however, suffered a defeat in the 1: 2 with the Buffalo Sabers against the Washington Capitals.

