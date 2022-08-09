Cooking shows are all the rage and the premiere of “VIP top chef” confirms it. In recent years, successful cooking formats have been developed, such as Masterchef, and this new Telemundo program has the same objective: for celebrities to demonstrate their abilities and skills in cooking and pastry, and thus compete to win the coveted top prize of the program.

The best of Latin entertainment will be found in the “Top Chef VIP” program. Photo: Telemundo.

What is “Top chef VIP” about?

It is a program in which 70 challenges will be launched to the contestants, which will include tests of fire, salvation, skill and elimination. Whoever passes the aforementioned tests will be credited with 100,000 dollars and will have the title of “VIP top chef”.

Who will be in charge of hosting the reality show?

carmen villalobos, an outstanding actress, will be the main entertainer of the program. She has appeared in important Colombian novels, such as “Until money do us part” and has had a media separation from his colleague Sebastián Caicedo.

Carmen Villalobos will be the host of the “Top chef VIP” program. Photo: Telemundo

Who are the 16 participants who will compete in “Top chef VIP”?

The 16 people, including actors, singers and other famous Latinos who will be present at “VIP top chef”are the following:

Marlene Favela

lambda garcia

Hector Suarez Gomis

Mauritius Islands

Scarlet Ortiz

Horacio Panchery

Gregorio Pernia

Ferdinand Valencia

rodrigo vidal

Jennifer Pena

Grace Beltran

louis colonel

Aida Cuevas

Christina Eustace

Zuleyka Rivera

Chiky Bombom

When and what time to see the premiere of “Top chef VIP”?

On Tuesday, August 9 at 9:00 pm (Lima time) the first broadcast of this program will take place, through the international signal of Telemundoa Hispanic channel that targets the Latino public in the United States, and a chain responsible for the success of other reality shows, such as “La casa de los celebrities”.

Where to watch the broadcast of “Top chef VIP” LIVE ONLINE?

You can watch this program for Telemundo LIVE through these channels, depending on your country and operator:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“Top chef VIP” 2022: who makes up the jury?

The qualifying jury is made up of the following people: