“The queen of the south, the successful Mexican production of Telemundo, launched its third season. Unlike its predecessors, it is further removed from the world of drug trafficking and more attached to a political thriller, without leaving aside the explosive action.

Its premiere was one of the most anticipated of the season. Many fans believed that the soap opera had no rival among the Mexican public, but the reality has been different after its debut on the small screen.

According to data from Final Nielsen Overnight Ratings, “The Queen of the South” was seen by 1,200,000 people. Meanwhile, Univision’s “The Rich Also Cry” surpassed that figure with a total of 1,400,000 viewers.

As you remember, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” had a promising premiere on Telemundo, his return was one of the most successful. However, its rating was declining week after week until it was replaced by “An invincible passion”.

The followers of “The Queen of the South” fear that it will have the same fate as the Colombian production.

Where to see “The queen of the south 3”?

“La Reina del Sur 3″ can be seen on the Telemundo signal. To connect to the LIVE broadcast from Peru, you can tune in to 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.