The premiere of a film about Thomas Müller is accompanied by the question of whether his unique career will end this summer. The documentary captivates with crispy criticism of the coaches Tuchel and Nagelsmann – and insight into Müller’s private world.

As a greeting, the camera Thomas Müller captures in his favorite piece of clothing: the national team’s jersey. It has not yet shown him when shooting the goal, poking or clearing. It shows him in what will make him unmistakable in the retrospect. Thomas Müller talks and works. Müller works when talking.