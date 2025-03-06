Comes back Survivors to Telecinco! Mediaset’s most extreme adventure starts one more edition during this Thursday night. For now, there are 17 contestants who participate in the format, although others are still expected to be incorporated, such as Montoyaof The island of temptations.

Jorge Javier Vázquez will present the galas of the edition, returning to the realities of the chain after its absence in GH Dúo. Laura Madrueño It will drive connections from Honduraswhile Carlos Sobera and Sandra Barneda They will present the debates and other galas.

Terelu Camposparticipant, will have a special role during the time that lasts in your adventuresomething we will discover tonight. For their part, the rest of the contestants will do the helicopter jumpthe mythical welcome to the Cays Cochinos.

We tell you live: