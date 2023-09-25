The Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most popular today, as new products are being launched practically every month, such as toys, cards, figures, video games and of course, the broadcast of the Dragon Ball manga. Super is still present. However, that does not end there, as a new series would be on the way to premiere on Japanese television.

The show in question is named after Dragon Ball Magicand it is mentioned that it will be an adventure not necessarily linked to the Z canon, since it will have as its protagonist Goku with the classic style, that is, he will be a child again to the delight of the fans. This may imply that the animators would have been totally inspired by G.T.work that Akira Toriyama has declared as alternative history.

On this occasion the reason why he has become an infant is because of the spell of a demon, but he will not be the only one affected by its magic, but also the great Kaiosama It will keep you company because they have also changed its appearance. That means that they must chase the monster to recover their original appearance.

The surprising thing about it all is the fact that it is something supervised by the creator of the franchise himself, Akira Toriyamaand that means there are some canon aspects that will be related to the ongoing series (Super), and they are going to link it in some way with this one. On the other hand, the return to the screen of the legitimate part is not yet confirmed, so fans will have to continue reading the manga.

Its premiere is scheduled for 2024. It is not known if it will reach services such as Crunchyroll.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It really strikes me that they return a little to GT nostalgia but this time being canon in some way. So we will have to be on the lookout for when it is released, and above all, if there will be a Spanish dubbing with the original voice actors.