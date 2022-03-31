One of the most anticipated films of this 2022 is undoubtedly “Morbius”, a film starring Jared Leto and directed by Daniel Espinosa. In this installment, fans will be able to learn in depth the origin of the acclaimed antihero and how he will connect with the universe of spider-man and Venom.

Next, we provide more details of the film, such as its synopsis, trailer, characters and in which theaters in Peru it will be available.

When is “Morbius” released?

After suffering several delays due to changes in the production’s release schedule, “Morbius” will finally hit theaters this Thursday, March 31, 2022 .

Morbius with Jared Leto connects to all of the Spider-Man universes. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures.

Where to see “Morbius” in Peru?

The film starring Jared Leto is already on pre-sale in the different cinemas of Peru: cinemark, Cineplanet and cinepolis. It should be noted that to know the ticket prices it is only necessary to go to the websites of each chain.

What will the movie “Morbius” be about?

Dr. Michael Morbius is a renowned biochemist who suffers from a strange disease in his blood. For this reason, he decides to investigate bats and experience the results in his body, not knowing that he would become one of Marvel’s most powerful anti-heroes.

Cast of “Morbius”

Jared Leto as Morbius

Matt Smith as Loxias Crown

Tyrese Gibson as an FBI agent

Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft

Jared Harri in an unknown role.

“Morbius” – trailer

Who is Morbius in the MCU?

Morbius is an accomplished biochemist, and he also acquired vampiric powers: superhuman strength, agility, speed, endurance, and reflexes. Senses heightened to superhuman levels. Accelerated healing factor.

Morbius will hit theaters on March 31. Photo: Twitter/@SonyPicturesMX

Greeting in Spanish from Jared Leto

The actor and singer who plays the role of Morbius appeared at a massive event in Mexico, where he dedicated a greeting in Spanish to all his fans. With the help of a man who was next to him, he said: “Mexican friends, I love you a lot.” He then added: “I did my best”, after it was noted that he had a little trouble with the pronunciation.