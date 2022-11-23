Before La Scala on 7 December with the Boris Godunov from Modest Musorgsky

The 2022/2023 Opera Season of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan will be inaugurated on 7 December. The opera will open the season Boris Godunov, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The work of Modest Musorgskysigned by the director Kasper Holtenwill be directed by Maestro Riccardo Chailly.

The decision to open the opera season with Musorgsky’s masterpiece has given rise to much controversy and the request of the Ukrainian consul to review the theatrical programming. Piermarini’s superintendent, Dominique Meyerpresenting the December 7 show at a press conference, said: “There is nothing against Ukraine, instead there is a show whose preparation began three years ago, a great masterpiece.

It is impossible to cancel a project like this plus why should we. We don’t make Putin’s propaganda, we make the difference between Russia’s current political situation and a great masterpiece of art history.”

He will be there on the Piermarini stage Ildar Abdrazakov as the protagonist, Ain Anger as Pimen, Stanislav Trofimov as Varlaam, Dmitry Golovnin as Grigory and Norbert Ernst as Shuysky, while Lilly Jørstad is Fyodor. The Chorus of the Teatro alla Scala will be directed by Maestro Alberto Malazzi. The “harsh, hard and concentrated” original version of Boris will be on stage, Meyer anticipated, but there will be “the insertion of an interval”.

According to director Kasper Holtenthis is the right time to bring Boris back on stage, for what it really means, “because the world needs more art, not less art” he explained, adding that “Musorgsky was an artist who questioned the power, had unmasked its cruelty. That is why it is right to do it now”.

The story it tells repeats itself cyclically. For this reason the customs are in part those of the time of Boris, the 16th century, in part of that of Pushkin in the 19th century, and in part of the current one, because “this is a story of innocent victims, of men who want the power with cynicism, and which are the same in the time of Boris, Pushkin and perhaps even in ours”.

There Before the ladder, like every year, will be anticipated by the Under30 Preview on 4 December and broadcast live exclusively by Rai Cultura on Rai1. It will also be possible to follow the evening on Radio3 and Raiplay.

Subscribe to the newsletter

