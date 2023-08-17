Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

After the end of “La casa de los famosos”, the Hotel VIP program hit the screens after having premiered last Wednesday, August 16 in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. In the last program, 16 participants competed between two teams and the Peruvian model Tefi Valenzuela, it was the great surprise for all Peruvian viewers.

'Hotel VIP': minute by minute of the premiere Guests will choose their first sentenced After the different tests and daily coexistence, hotel guests must choose their sentenced and explain the reasons for their decisions. Photo: Channel 5 Manola was elected interim manager The main manager of the hotel chose Manola as the interim manager while he is not in the house. Photo: Channel 5 The manager enters the scene. For the next test in 'Hotel Vip', the venue manager made his appearance before all the participants. Photo: Channel 5 Stephanie Valenzuela's team wins the first competition The red team, where the Peruvian Stephanie Valenzuela has been competing, was the first winner of the physical competition that was imposed on the participants of both sides. Photo: Channel 5 Participants will pass their first physical test The host explains the rules of the game. They will pass their first physical test and will have to show all their skills. teams are assembled The teams were formed. One by one they went to the front to meet their new equipment. The machine threw them the colors that they will defend for the entire season. There are only two: Red team and Green team. How is the VIP Hotel? As could be seen in images, the VIP hotel has exclusive bedrooms. These rooms have several beds, so coexistence between the participants will also take place in a very intimate way. The hotel also features lavish paintings and arrangements that live up to its 'VIP' name. Participants will also be able to enjoy the pool and other benefits such as grilling or outdoor activities. Participants know their bedrooms Tefy Valenzuela already knows who she will share a room with. Participants take a room tour of the entire hotel to get to know all the corridors perfectly. The program started! 'Hotel VIP' began in style and in the first chapter, all the participants introduced themselves and expressed their expectations of the contest. Likewise, the drivers explained what the program will be about and what the rules of the game are like. The alleged winner of the 'Hotel VIP' program is filtered The magazine TV Notas reported that during the broadcast of the radio program "La Taquilla", hosted by René Franco, the subject of the presumed winner of the award was discussed. According to this rumor, the candidate indicated as a possible winner would be Aracely Ordaz. Who is Roberto Palazuelos? Roberto Palazuelos is a renowned Mexican actor and businessman who has had a successful career in the world of entertainment and business.

When does ‘Hotel VIP’ premiere?

‘Hotel VIP’ opens today August 16 and, from day one, the participants will fight to be the privileged guests and not end up as employees. It should be noted that every week there will be elimination.

Tefy Valenzuela will compete in ‘Hotel VIP’. Photo: Instagram See also This is how Iranian drones are, the weapon with which Russia sows terror

What time to see ‘VIP Hotel’? Hours by country

‘VIP Hotel’ promises to be a hit on all platforms. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any chapter of this new Mexican reality show, look HERE for the list of schedules according to your country of residence.

United States: 10:00 p.m.

Where to see ‘VIP Hotel’?

If you are fans of this type of reality shows, in which celebrities are put to the test in a complicated coexistence, it is important that you know that ‘Hotel VIP’ can be seen on Televisa (channel 5).

How to watch channel 5 LIVE?

There are alternatives to tune in to channel 5. Next, follow the steps so you don’t miss the program.

Televisa on the official site: One option is to follow the programming of channel 5 by entering its official website through this link.

Televisa LIVE on YouTube: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this digital platform. This is another alternative to follow the latest program.

Televisa LIVE by streaming: he Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

‘Hotel VIP’ Mexico: list of participants

Van Rankin Donkey (driver)

Martha Figueroa (journalist)

Colate (businessman, ex-husband of Paulita Rubio)

Silverio Rocchi (former soccer player)

Tefi Valenzuela (model and singer)

Christian Estrada (model, Ferka’s ex-boyfriend)