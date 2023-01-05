MAnchester City made up points on leaders Arsenal – and this time without a goal from top scorer Erling Haaland. Star coach Pep Guardiola’s team won 1-0 (0-0) against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

After a disappointing first half, two substitutes made the difference: Riyad Mahrez scored after a pass from Jack Grealish in the 64th minute. According to the data service provider Opta, both had been substituted on exactly three minutes and 43 seconds earlier.

Guardiola clenched his fists on the touchline after attempting to hide his face in his rolled-up turtleneck. Even with a final offensive, Chelsea could no longer equalize with the German striker Kai Havertz.

In the table, Manchester City and Ilkay Gündogan are now five points behind Arsenal, who lead the Premier League with 44 points. The Gunners drew 0-0 against Newcastle United on Tuesday. Chelsea comes in tenth on just 25 points.