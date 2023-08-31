Making friends after moving to a new city can be challenging. In the new four-part animated series “Pokémon: Path to the TopThat’s the case for Ava, a 13-year-old girl who has just moved to a new city and finds herself missing her old life as she begins to attend an unfamiliar school.

Despite her situation, Ava begins to open up and make friends when she joins the Card Game club. Pokemon from his school. It is there that he discovers that he has a natural talent for the game. Soon, she is inspired to test herself and see how far her abilities can take her and her partner. Pokemonoddish.

“Pokémon: Road to the Top” premiered at the Pokemon World Championships 2023and now you can see the Ep. 4 in pokemon tv and on the official Channel of Youtube of Pokemon. This is the final episode of this short series, so be sure to tune in to see how Ava develops her strategies in the Card Game. Pokemon while traveling through the Path to the Top.

Editor’s note: This series didn’t grab me, mostly because I feel like (obviously) it’s an ad to sell me cards PokemonI don’t know whether to give it a little check at the end that there are four chapters, maybe.