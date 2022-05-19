EFor the first time in FIFA history, there are three women referees in the squad for a World Cup. Stéphanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan were nominated by the FIFA Referees Committee on Thursday for the World Cup from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Daniel Siebert from Berlin is one of the 36 World Cup referees for the first time. The 38-year-old whistled at last year’s European Championship and has been a FIFA referee since 2015.

The assistants at the desert World Cup are Rafael Foltyn (Mainz) and Jan Seidel (Schwante), and the video assistants are Bastian Dankert (Rostock) and Marco Fritz (Korb). Felix Brych from Munich whistled at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and 2018 in Russia. Since 2019, 50 referee trios had prepared for a possible assignment.

For Pierluigi Collina, the nomination of three referees and the three assistants Neuza Back (Brazil), Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico) and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA) is “the culmination of a long process that began several years ago with the use of female referees at youth – and A-men competitions of FIFA and proof that it’s quality, not gender, that counts,” said the former Italian top referee.

“I hope that the appointment of elite female referees for important men’s competitions will soon no longer be a sensation, but a matter of course.”