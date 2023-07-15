The movie of”Barbie“not yet released in Nicaragua; however, the pre-sale to enjoy this long-awaited film has already begun in different cinema chains such as Cinemark or Cinépolis. And it is that hundreds of people, both young and old, are waiting to enjoy this blockbuster directed by the Oscar-winning screenwriter, actress and director, Greta Gerwig.

According to the latest advances, thislive action takes a 360 turn unlike his previous film presentations. Well, from a first trailer Gerwig showed a critical script in which this iconic doll begins to ask herself deeper questions that make her leave her world and start a new adventure. Therefore, she knows in this note what is the official release date.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2023/07/13/64b085de94f5f155267a8d27.webp “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, promises to be the biggest box office hit of 2023. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When will “Barbie” premiere in Guatemala?

Like virtually every country in the world, this movie will hit theJuly 20, 2023, same release date as another film highly acclaimed by critics such as “Oppenheimer.” In fact, the protagonists of both films, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, have had mutual words of support and asked the public to attend the cinemas to see both productions.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2023/07/13/64b047ad59047a1ff315cc71.webp One of the frames from the first trailer for Barbie. Photo: diffusion

How long will the movie be?

The feature film, which will be distributed byWarner Bros. Pictures, will last 114 minutes, that is, 1 h 54 min. In addition, contrary to what one might believe, it will not be aimed at the general public, but rather for people over 13 years of age, this because the theme that will be played is not suitable for children.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×376/larepublica/original/2023/07/08/64a91fac783bbc23307e1784.webp Scene. Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). Photo: diffusion.

Is “Barbie” funny?

For several of the critics, the movie with the pink doll is witty, sincere and funny in many sections. On the other hand, for film critic Carla Renata, “Barbie” is over-the-top fun with a feminist twist.

“Barbie” Trailer #2: Opening in all theaters worldwide on July 21, 2023

