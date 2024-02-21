NEW PROPOSALS ON THE “PREMIERE”

The reform of the “premierato” is a programmatic project of the Meloni government to which the proponents give particular importance, even “the mother of all reforms” according to the Prime Minister. It should give stability to our governments and therefore allow them to operate well. It would allow us to achieve the much desired and always elusive “governability”. About this project a group of scholars – jurists and political scientists – have intervened in recent days with some significant amendments. I intend to briefly illustrate the government project, the changes proposed by the technicians, and then discuss both.

We are one Parliamentary republic. What does it mean? We note that among the bodies of constitutional importance only Parliament is elected by the people. The President of the Republic, who is the Head of State, is elected by a rich electoral body which includes the two Chambers and representatives of the Regions; the President of the Council of Ministers, who, like the Ministers, must not be a parliamentarian, appointed by the President of the Republic after extensive consultations with the political groups present in Parliament, receives his investiture from Parliament when he presents his program and present his government to ask for its trust, which it needs like all of us in the air. The key body of the system is therefore Parliament.

This system, which occurs with different variations in numerous European countries, must be evaluated as a whole. While it may make sense to want to move to a different system, for example presidential, in which the Head of State is also head of government and is directly elected by the people, it does not make sense say that the Head of Government has in the second system a “democratic legitimation” which it lacks in the first. Therefore in the reform project of the Meloni government the Prime Minister is elected by the people, but it would be ridiculous to say, as unfortunately the text says, that he would be “legitimized by the people”. The President of the Republic would only have to take note of the electoral outcome that chose him and send it to Parliament.

In itself, this the relationship between the Prime Minister and Parliament would not change much, because the first would always need the trust of the second. L'the institution of trust would not be eliminated but only retouched and weakened. So what would give the new Prime Minister a position of strength vis-à-vis Parliament? Because this is the result we would be looking for. As a diligent expositor of the Meloni project explains, “the Prime Minister would be elected by universal and direct suffrage for a term of five years. The change would also impose an electoral law, respecting the principles of representativeness and governability, which assigns a majority bonus on a national basis which guarantees 55% of the seats in the Chambers to the lists and candidates linked to the President of the Council of Ministers.”

But how could a majority premium of this entity respect the principles of “representativeness and governability”? This is completely unrealistic.

Far from bringing “democratic legitimacy” to the parliamentary system! Let's see then the very recent proposal of the experts: “The candidacy for the office of Prime Minister takes place through liaison with the candidates for the election of the Chambers, according to procedures established by the electoral law, of a majority type, which also provides for the publication of the names of the candidates for Prime Minister on the ballot papers. The President of the Republic, upon the proclamation of the results for the election of the Chambers, appoints Prime Minister the candidate indicated for this position to whom the majority of the elected parliamentarians is connected.”

AND' the open mention of the outrageous majority bonus disappeared, but the substance is unchanged. A Majority law will ensure parliamentary survival of the candidate of the winning group, with 30%, maybe 20% of the votes. Direct election, in itself, is irrelevant: a mere decoy. What matters is the electoral law, a “majority law” that cannot satisfy the principle of representativeness. It will not pass any constitutional scrutiny. What great experts these “experts” are!

But two more observations can be made. First, the proposed system would have a fragmentation rather than consolidation effect political forces. In fact, any group would be better off trying to start their own business, because they could aspire to win even with negligible percentages of votes. Second, why on earth does President Meloni want to attempt this adventure? You have a very comfortable majority that allows you to do what you want. Even without a prize that guarantees it 55% of the seats. Why then covet 55% of the seats?