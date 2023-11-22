“In total the people we will audit will be around 50”





“Yesterday the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa assigned the bill on the premiership to the Constitutional Affairs Commission which I am honored to chair”, he states to Affaritaliani.it Alberto Balboni, president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of Palazzo Madama. “This morning the bureau established the calendar of work to proceed with its examination, starting with the hearings of the experts on constitutional matters to continue with the general debate and the presentation and discussion of the amendments. The hope that I express as president of the Commission is that a broad, in-depth and constructive discussion can be carried out, as befits the importance of the reform of the Constitution, which is the fundamental law on which the political and social pact that binds us all as Italian citizens is based. I will put all my effort into this.”

As for the time it will take for the Commission to approve the bill on the premiership, Balboni states: “Tomorrow at 9 am we will finalize the provision. I have given the deadline next Monday to indicate the subjects to be audited, four for each group. Then other subjects will be indicated by common agreement agreement from the entire Commission. In total there will be around 50. We will then establish the calendar of subjects to be audited. In terms of time, I can say that we will take what is needed for a serious and in-depth reflection.” But before the European elections will there be the OK in the Commission? “The European elections are on 9 June 2024, I really think that, despite being faced with a bill constitutional very important, the Commission does not take 7 or 8 months to complete the work but less time. More or less it could take about 3 months of workbut everything will also depend on the attitude of the opposition”, concludes Balboni.

