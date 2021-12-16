The English league does not stop postponing meetings due to the advance of the covid. This Thursday it was the turn of Leicester – Tottenham (which was to be held today at 8.30 pm) and Manchester United – Brighton (initially scheduled for this Saturday at 1.30 pm). They are the fourth and fifth cases of suspension of matches of the tournament in the same week after the postponement of Brighton – Tottenham, Brentford – United and Burnley – Watford.

It has been Leicester himself who has made known the decision of the Premier regarding his match against Tottenham. In a statement issued on Twitter, the English club assures that the competition decided to cancel the match “after the confirmation this morning of new positives for covid-19 in the first team” so that “there are not enough players to play the match” . To contain the outbreak, the Leicester management has chosen to close down the team’s training center for the next 48 hours.

Much the same is true of Manchester United – Brighton. Both the Premier and the team led by Ralf Ragnick have announced in a statement that the postponement is due “to a continuous outbreak of covid” among the players that prevents the club from aligning an 11 for the match at Old Trafford. Likewise, the activity in your training center will be canceled “for a short period of time.”

Given the wave of cases that is affecting the different teams, voices have come out within the competition that ask to suspend day 18 of the tournament for the moment. One of them was the Brentford coach, Thomas Frank, who assured at a press conference this morning that the entire round of matches should be postponed because “everyone is dealing with it (the covid).” According to the coach, up to 13 club workers (between staff and players) have tested positive.

In addition to postponing matches, the Premier has also pledged to strengthen its virus prevention protocols. The competition aims to “perform tests more frequently, monitor that masks are worn indoors, monitor social distance and limit the time of treatments.”

