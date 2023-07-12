Nothing new under the sun, read a famous Bible passage on monotony. Under the sun of the Foro Italico, on the other hand, you really can’t get bored and nothing is taken for granted, not even in matches where there should be clear favorites on paper. Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk, seeded pair number 2 of the draw, access to the third round after a tremendous and unexpected fight against the Spaniards Diestro and Leal. The “Superpibes”, winners of the Premier Padel of Doha, give up the first set 6-4, equalize the score in the second (6-3) and then fight until the tie-break of the third, where they cancel a match-point from their opponents before to let yourself go in a liberating embrace. The tournament does not lose two of the announced protagonists along the way, therefore… but what suffering. Outside, however, Momo Gonzalez and Sanyo Gutierrez, surprisingly beaten by the “monument” Miguel Lamperti who “pareja” with the Italian-Argentine Denis Perino.