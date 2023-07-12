The winners of Doha risk big at the Foro Italico, but access the third round. Italians: Cremona-Cassetta eliminated, Sussarello-Stellato and Pappacena-Marchetti did well. Enterprise of Perino with Lamperti
Nothing new under the sun, read a famous Bible passage on monotony. Under the sun of the Foro Italico, on the other hand, you really can’t get bored and nothing is taken for granted, not even in matches where there should be clear favorites on paper. Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk, seeded pair number 2 of the draw, access to the third round after a tremendous and unexpected fight against the Spaniards Diestro and Leal. The “Superpibes”, winners of the Premier Padel of Doha, give up the first set 6-4, equalize the score in the second (6-3) and then fight until the tie-break of the third, where they cancel a match-point from their opponents before to let yourself go in a liberating embrace. The tournament does not lose two of the announced protagonists along the way, therefore… but what suffering. Outside, however, Momo Gonzalez and Sanyo Gutierrez, surprisingly beaten by the “monument” Miguel Lamperti who “pareja” with the Italian-Argentine Denis Perino.
Italians
—
As for the all-Italian couples, the race of the wild cards Simone Cremona and Marco Cassetta stopped immediately, beaten in third place by the Spaniards Fernandez-Cardona. In addition to Perino as mentioned, the blues are represented by Di Giovanni-Cattaneo, expected from the challenge with the very strong Chingotto and Navarro. In the women’s draw, there are two all-Italian couples still in the running: good debut for Sussarello-Stellato (6-1 6-1 in Vano-Exposito) and Pappacena-Marchetti (64 6-3 in Martinez-Clasca). Carolina Orsi, on the other hand, enters the scene today with Patty Llaguno.
July 12, 2023 (change July 12, 2023 | 5:20 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Premier #Padel #StupaDi #Nenno #save #thrill #Women #Italian #ahead
Leave a Reply