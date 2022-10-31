The Brazilian and the Argentine repeat Mendoza’s success. In Dubai, from 31 October to 5 November, space for the world championship. The men’s ItalPadel will contend with Argentina, Belgium and Holland. The blue with Mexico, Holland and Portugal

Surprise among the Pyramids. After three hours of great padel, Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk win the P1 in Giza, Egypt, one shot from the outside by the Great Sphinx. Defeated in three sets Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron, number one of the circuit and already winners in Rome, Paris and Madrid. The Spaniards lose the second final of the new Premier Padel circuit, while Lima and ‘Stupa’ repeat the success of Mendoza, in Argentina. Galan and Lebron fall 2-6 7-6 7-6, with the last two sets decided at the tie break. “In Mendoza we touched the sky with a finger – declared Stupaczuk at the end of the game -, but luckily in Egypt we did it again”. See also Roland Garros, it's Spain-Argentina like in 2005: Lebron-Galan against Chingotto-Tello

APPOINTMENTS – In a tournament that saw the debut of new couples – Navarro / Tello or Di Nenno / Nieto, the Brazilian and the Argentine win, solid and concrete throughout the tournament. The final was the manifesto of ‘garra’ and mentality, where despite the defeat in the first set they never gave up. The sixth PP tournament took place at the “Cheops stadium” after those in Doha, Rome, Paris (on the fields of Roland Garros), Madrid and Mendoza. Now, after the Padel World Championship scheduled in Dubai from October 31st to November 5th, there is space for the Monterrey Major (November 28th – December 4th) and at P1 in Milan, the last stage of the year scheduled from December 5th to 11th.

NOW THE WORLD – Head to the World Cup from today. The men’s ItalPadel, coached by Miguel Sciorilli, is in the group with Argentina, Belgium and Holland. The Argentines, every year, are the big favorites of the tournament together with the Spaniards. Instead, the women, coached by Marcela Ferrari, touch Mexico, Holland and Portugal. The expedition to the Arab Emirates also welcomed Roberta Vinci, US Open finalist in 2015. In 2021, the Italians took third place. These are the other groups: in the men’s group A space for Spain, Uruguay, Great Britain and Portugal. Group B is ours, while Brazil, Chile, United Arab Emirates and Ecuador are grouped in C. Group D closes with France, Paraguay, Qatar, Egypt and Mexico. Chapter women. Group A with Spain, Germany, the United States and Chile. Group B with Argentina, Belgium, Uruguay and Japan. Group D with France, Brazil, Paraguay, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. The azzurrine of Ferrari are in group C. See also Padel: boom in Italy with over 1.5 million fans, fields grown by 155% in 2021

