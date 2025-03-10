He Premier Padel Circuit He announced on Monday that will immediately begin strong legal actions against the Paddle Paddle Association (PPA) and the players for their boycott to the circuit and the “Catastrophic financial and reputational damage” caused

“In relation to the illegal and unprecedented boycott of the Premier Padel tournaments by certain male players, which has caused catastrophic financial and reputational damage to the circuit, to the promoters, to the commercial partners and the television channels that hold rights of retransmission of the championship, Premier Padel will immediate announces.

Premier Padel also points as a cause “those breaches of the ‘long form aguement‘, legally binding for all parties and is in force with male players. “

He explains that “each of the details of this agreement was scrupulously negotiated for more than a year with the PPA and constitutes the contractual basis on which the entire project pivot.”

Besides, “To protect the integrity of the circuit and sports”Premier Padel has submitted a “legal application to the International Federation to immediately begin disciplinary procedures against players who have breached their fundamental obligations in accordance with the governing standards of sport.”

The PPA, the most representative entity of the professional players of this sport, denounced on March 4 in Madrid that they feel “harassed and attacked” by the International Federation and Premier Padel, but guaranteed that they will not turn back in their claims.

The PPA accuses the FIP and the organizer of the main world tournaments of having converted the professional paddle circuit into a “without clear rules, subject to arbitrary decisions and without minimal guarantees of legal certainty”, as well as of “Put the players’ sports races at risk.

This pronouncement was made after almost all the main players refused to participate in the P2 tournament of Gijón and in Cancun (Mexico) as a protest for the position of the two paddle managers.

Players complain about the unilateral changes introduced by the FIP and Premier Padel in the score system and in the tournaments “Without prior notice and in the middle of the competition” or for the obligation to dispute a certain number of tests throughout the year, among other aspects.

In the same note in which he announces legal actions, Premier Padel informs that he has agreed to keep the size of the cadres of the female tournaments without changes, which, therefore, retain those established by 2025, in addition to that, with immediate effect, Premier Padel increases by 10,000 euros per tournament for the endowment of awards for female P2 tournaments.





It also points out that the IPPA has decided to cover the hotel costs for all players during previous classification rounds in all tournaments, starting with the P1 of Santiago, until the end of the 2025 season.

In addition, “given the public and repeated rejection expressed by male players about the size of the 2025, Premier Padel and the FIP cadres have made an important concession When returning to the 2024 box sizes for the P1 and P2, with effect from the Santiago P1“