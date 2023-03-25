An announced turning point, but no less important and historic for padel. And to make it even more precious – at least for us Italians – is the fact that we will witness it right in Rome, in the Major of the Premier Padel circuit which will be held at the Foro Italico from 10 to 16 July. From that tournament, Premier Padel will finally also turn pink, with the presence of the best players in the world: the anticipation that Fip president Luigi Carraro had given at the beginning of March, on the occasion of the Doha tournament which inaugurated the season, is confirmed . Rome, therefore, will have both the men’s and women’s draws: the first 100 padel players in the ranking have signed up to join the tournaments promoted by the International Padel Federation and by the sponsor Qatar Sports Investments, but the number is destined to increase.

A step that is anything but obvious, therefore even more significant: in fact, in the first year of Premier Padel’s life, only male couples had joined. Women, on the other hand, had preferred not to challenge the sanctions threatened by the World Padel Tour if they played the tournaments of the nascent Fip-branded circuit. The number one in the world, Gemma Triay and Alejandra Salazar, in recent days had hinted that the situation was having a positive evolution, also by virtue of the now more relaxed relations between Premier Padel and Wpt. And so it was. “It would be a dream to bring the women’s movement to Premier Padel as well and we are making it come true”, Carraro’s words at the beginning of March. No sooner said than done. And now it will be up to the organizers of the stages already scheduled for this year to decide whether to imitate Rome and immediately try to have both draws.