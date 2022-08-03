On your knees against racism. The Premier League also confirms its battle against discrimination for 2022-23, but the captains’ assembly has decided that the gesture of protest becoming an integral part of the pre-match ritual will no longer be repeated before each match. A decision that the League has chosen to support.

The players will get down on their knees before the kick-off of the matches of the first day, but then they will choose specific moments of the season to repeat that gesture that has become the symbol of the support of the sports world to the movement of Black Lives Matter and in general against the discrimination. “The players have decided to choose some specific moments to kneel, with the aim of amplifying the message that racism has no place in football or in society in general” reads the statement released by the Premier League. After Matchday 1, players will get back on their knees in select matches in October and March as part of the “No Room for Racism” campaign. The other dates for the players’ protest are the Boxing Day matches, the first on the calendar after the break for the World Cup, the last day of the Premier League and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.