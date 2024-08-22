Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang arrived in Belarus

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang arrived in Minsk on an official visit. This was reported by the press service of the government of Belarus, reports TASS.

Li Qiang was met at the capital’s airport by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. It is noted that in Minsk, the head of the State Council of the PRC will hold talks with the republic’s leadership on issues of expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

How reports BelTA, by now he has already arrived at the Palace of Independence for a meeting with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.