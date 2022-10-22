Congratulations to Meloni from Orban’s government: “A great day for the European right”

The Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban congratulates the premier: “Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni for the formation of government. A great day for the European right. “Conservative leaders rejoice over a” patriot “at the helm of Italy.

Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni on the formation of your government! Big day for the European Right! pic.twitter.com/QrSElfV5KI – Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 22, 2022

Marine Le Pen: “Patriots everywhere in Europe come to power, with them the Europe of nations”

To Giorgia Meloni, the new President of the Italian Council of Ministers, and to Matteo Salvini, Vice Premier, all my wishes for success. Patriots everywhere in Europe come to power and with them this Europe of the nations we have hoped for “, wrote the leader of RN in France in a tweet.

In the meantime, live television starts. Also for the Poland, who put the state TV journalist in front of the camera, who does not hide the emotion: “For my country it is a historic day”. “The politics of my country are combined with the right-wing government that has just been formed in Italy”, she explains satisfied.

THE VIDEO OF THE OATH OF THE MELONI GOVERNMENT

Von der Leyen: ready and happy to work with new government

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as Prime Minister of Italy, the first woman to fill this role. I am ready and happy to work together with the new government in a constructive way to respond to the challenges that lie ahead”. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, writes in a tweet.

Rutte: Best wishes to Meloni, I can’t wait to work together

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, who has just been inaugurated as the first President of the Women’s Council in Italy. I look forward to working together within NATO and the EU and to strengthen the strong ties between our countries”. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte writes it in a tweet.

Government: Landini, we judge him for what he does, he involves us

“We governments judge them for what they do, not for individuals.” This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, on the sidelines of the unitary demonstration of the unions for safety in the workplace, answering a question about the new executive. “We expect to be involved and – underlined Landini – before they make decisions, they discuss with the trade unions and the world of work. We expect concrete answers to the problems that exist starting from the bills emergency, to the problem of income and precariousness. On these issues there must be complete answers “especially on the issue of safety in the workplace.

The Meloni government swears at the Quirinale

The Government from Giorgia Meloni counts 9 ministers of Brothers of Italy5 of League5 of Come on Italy and 5 technicians. The 9 FdI ministers are: Ciriani, Musumeci, Fitto, Roccella, Nordio, Crosetto, Urso, Lollobrigida, Santanchè. The 5 Forza Italia ministers are: Pichetto Fratin, Casellati, Tajani, Zangrillo, Bernini. The 5 ministers of the League are: Calderoli, Locatelli, Giorgetti, Salvini, Valditara. The 5 technical ministers are: Abodi, Piantedosi, Calderone, Sangiuliano, Schillaci. There are no ministers of We moderates.

Government, for the ministers at the Quirinale the white prevails: ministers divided between blue and black

White prevails among the very elegant ministers, ready for the oath at the Quirinale. Two white suits, those of Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and Alessandra Locatelli, stand out in the front row. Immediately behind, the ministers Daniela Santanché and Anna Maria Bernini show off two elegant black trouser suits with two shirts, always white.

Black suit also for Eugenia Roccella, who, unlike the colleagues who sit next to her, does not choose white but a polka dot silk blouse. Marina Calderone, new head of Labor, chose black, like most of the ministers present in the ballroom. Some dark blue suits – one Francesco Lollobrigida wears, among others – while the head of Sport Andrea Abodi chose gray.

Government, at Colle the companion of Meloni Giambruno with his daughter

Giorgia Meloni’s partner, Andrea Giambruno, has just entered the Colle, hand in hand with her daughter Ginevra.

Subscribe to the newsletter

