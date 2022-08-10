The Premier League is probably one of the most popular sporting leagues worldwide. This means that when a new star rises up, everyone is going to want to hear about it.

Some people get invested in the Premier League for their love of the sport, some for the athletic prowess, and others for the sports odds. No one loves the sport for the exact same reason, but there are fans worldwide.

It is a rarity that we watch the league and see a new star arise right from the get-go, it is a once in a blue moon occurrence, but it has happened.

Erling Haaland is one of the newest stars in the Premier League. He has rocked the world with his skill so far, and we expect nothing short of greatness from him in the future. Here’s hoping he can keep it up, though.

If you have not yet noticed the skill of Haaland’s play, we are here to tell you why he is the newest star and what you can expect from him in the future as you watch the games and place your bets!

The Premier League’s New Hot Signing

Haaland was introduced into the league in the most standard fashion, simply ensuring that the champions from last season got off to a solid start.

Manchester will take quite a bit of shopping this season, and with Haaland in position, it was like he was handcrafted for English football with his power, finishing, and expert movements.

One of his notable achievements was his penalty that was followed by his typical celebration, which is now quite familiar to fans. He sat down after the spot kick, crossed his legs and “meditated” as if scoring was just a zen habit of his.

His celebration ‘signature’ has him come across as something of a zen yogi soccer god.

You just know that kids who grow up loving the sport will spend their summer on the pitch imitating it because you just know he will be scoring like a genius every time he’s on the field.

At such a young age of 22, he is something of a goal scoring machine. He has the City’s line of supply supporting him and with such he is just scrawling his name effortlessly into all the record books the sport ever saw.

His second goal was scored as he latched De Bruyne’s ‘through ball’. And, as we look back at that moment, we get the impression that things might repeat themselves in this regard.

A Dream Start

Haaland opened up his account with Manchester with two goals as they slayed West Ham with their 2 to nil at London.

It may not have been quite the hardcore debut you might have expected from him. Since he scored a hat-trick on his League bow for Red Bull Salzburg, and don’t forget his treble for Dortmund.

However, his first-half penalty, and his gleaming second-half finish was all done in a good afternoon’s work for him. It was a good start, maybe not legendary at the highest degree, but it was good.

A good start is what you want, because ideally, players only get better, and if that is his starting point, you know to expect progressively growing greater things from him in the future.

It was a good start though, not just for Haaland but also for Manchester City too.

A Potential Future Legend

Back in the pre-season, everyone was eyeing Haaland, he was their new hopeful star striker, and obviously, tensions and expectations were high.

Manchester City had played a majority of 2021 and 2022 without a center-forward that was recognizable. But they managed to fill in that gap by taking on the youngest and best striker seen in the world right now.

In Bundesliga he had scored 61 goals in 65 games for Dortmund. So, he is a force to be reckoned with. What more could Manchester City want for? All eyes are on him, because everyone knows opposing teams will be filled with frightened defenders kept on their toes by his presence.

He is a 22 year old, tall, fast, strong, and deadly player. Manchester are hoping that his arrival in their team will help to level them up somewhat.

Everyone in Manchester City was eagerly waiting to find out who his first opponents would be.

Partially in case because of his deadly left foot that usually always leads him to success. In fact, his left foot is actually the winning player of 77% of his goals for Dortmund, so everyone is eager to see how it fares in the months ahead.

His strikes are as powerful as anyone else, but it is these finesse of his strikes in 1 on 1 situations that really make it something special.

Of course, if you have seen him on the field you, yourself will know that he is more than blessed with the most outstanding natural instincts when it comes to his finishes.

As games begin and we start to see Haaland on the field, keep a close eye on him, and maybe you will watch him make history for Manchester City!