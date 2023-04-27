The direct clash with Arsenal is a sentence: virtual overtaking in the standings and real in the preferences of betting sites

Arsenal collapses under the blows of Manchester City, which is now one step away from taking the leadership of the Premier League. The direct confrontation between Arteta’s team and that of Guardiola, who prevailed 4-1 with braces from De Bruyne and goals from Stones and Haaland, paves the way for the Cityzens who are now only two points behind , but with still two races to make up for five days from the end of the championship. Here are the updated Premier League winning odds.

PREMIER LEAGUE WINNING ODDS — This is enough for the bookmakers to sweep away any doubts about who will be crowned champion of England: Manchester City’s odds are collapsing, with very low values. 1.07 for Snai, 1.10 for Sisal, 1.07 on Goldbet and Better. In short, the fact that Guardiola’s team has its destiny in its own hands is a certainty for betting sites. Reverse speech for Arsenal: the comeback suffered by the Gunners, who dissolved at the crucial moment of the season (they have not won in four games in the Premier League) has caused the odds to win that title that has been missing for 19 years soaring. The victory of Arteta’s team — which mockingly just yesterday won the arithmetic certainty of qualifying for the Champions League — is now worth 7.50 for Sisal, 8.00 for Goldbet and Better, 8.50 for Snai and Planetwin365. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Mourinho, the Barcelona right-back, Leo Messi and more

Sidereal distance with the others: the title is now a question between the two teams mentioned above, as shown by the odds. At 500.00 for Sisal a success of United, which goes up to 651.00 for Planetwin365 and 1,000.00 for Snai, who puts the Red Devils on the same footing as Newcastle that bet365 and LeoVegas lay instead at 1001.00.

CHAMPIONS RACE — The other news of yesterday evening is, as anticipated, the arithmetic qualification of Arsenal to the next Champions League. Assuming that the other English team to compete in it will be City, there are two places left: in addition to United and Newcastle, the bookies also include Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton in the race for Europe. United favorites at 1.10, while Newcastle climb up to 1.13. Liverpool at 4.50, while the values ​​for Brighton rise to 12.00, Tottenham to 17.00 and Aston Villa to 28.00.

April 27 – 1.03pm

