F.For a few seconds Jordan Henderson was a derby hero and everyone at Liverpool FC cheered. But then the video referee stepped in and canceled the midfielder’s supposed winning goal.

The English football champions FC Liverpool missed their fourth win of the season due to a controversial decision by the video referee. After the historic 2: 7 debacle at Aston Villa, coach Jürgen Klopp’s team had to be satisfied with a 2: 2 (1: 1) in the Premier League derby at league leaders FC Everton on Saturday. The last-minute goal for Liverpool was withdrawn after the video assistant’s decision because of an extremely tight offside position.

Klopp reacted angrily to the offside decision after the final whistle. “I didn’t see any offside. But maybe someone can explain it to me. It wasn’t offside in the TV pictures I saw, “said Liverpool coach.

The guests had previously taken the lead twice thanks to an early goal from Sadio Mané (3rd minute) and the 100th Liverpool goal from Mohamed Salah (72nd). But Michael Keane (19th) – based on the presentation of former Bayern professional James Rodriguez – and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (81st) each equalized the hosts.

Everton are still waiting to win the Merseyside derby

Everton FC had to play in the final minutes because Richarlison received the red card for a hard foul on Thiago. The team of the former Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti remains undefeated at the top of the table after the draw.

However, the club has been waiting for a win in the Merseyside derby for a decade. Most recently, the Toffees had won in the Premier League exactly ten years earlier to the day against Liverpool.

Salah scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in his 159th game in all competitions for the Reds. Only Roger Hunt (in 144 games) and Jack Parkinson (153) made it faster in the club’s history.