The Liverpool has a chance to win four titles this season. However, in the Premier League the picture got a bit more complicated after last weekend’s match, with the Reds drawing against Tottenham and the triumph of Manchester City against Newcastle.

With these results, the team led by Pep Guardiola remains the leader with 86 points, 3 more than the pupils of Jurgen Klopp, in addition to a difference of 4 more goals. With three games to go, Liverpool will need to win their remaining games and for City to drop points in at least two of their matches.

In total, there are 9 points left in dispute, so the Reds need to win 4 units more than the Citizens to overtake them in the standings. Or, if they add 3 points more than their rival they would tie in the table, and then they would depend on the goal difference.

– If you win 9 points, you need City to win 5 or less so you don’t rely on goal difference.

– If you win 7 points, you need City to win 3 or less so you don’t rely on goal difference.

– If you win 5 points, you need City to win one so you don’t rely on goal difference.

– If you win 4 points, you need City to lose all of them so you don’t rely on goal difference.

– If he wins 3 points, he needs City to lose all of them and score for a better goal difference.

– If you win 2 or less, you will be runner-up.

The wolverhampton, West Ham and Aston Villa are the 3 remaining rivals for Manchester City to face. While Liverpool still need to measure themselves against the ‘Villains’, Southampton and Wolves. In addition, he has the FA Cup final against Chelsea and the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The ‘Blues’ will be faced by the ‘Reds’ between the game against Aston Villa and the Southampton. While the game against the Meringues will be the last of the season for Liverpool, so the outcome of the other competitions will be known and it could be Jürgen Klopp’s last hope of winning more than one title in the current campaign.