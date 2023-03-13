England.- Through an announcement the team of the West Ham United of the premier league announced that one of his fans has been suspended indefinitely after a video where this person went viral would have inhaled cocaine inside the stadium, which the club has described as inappropriate.

The publication was released on social networks where a man put a white powder on the head of another fan and then inhaled it causing the astonishment and laughter of others at the situation. The images quickly reached the club and the English police, who have opened an investigation to find out more details about the event.

The club on its social networks shared its position, “In accordance with our zero tolerance protocol, the details of the violators were immediately transmitted to the police and the season tickets of all people were suspended and therefore they cannot

enter the London Stadium or travel with the club for away games. Pending our own investigation, this could lead to them being suspended indefinitely. There is no place for this type of behavior,” they said.

In addition to the person who appeared in the video, those who accompanied them also suffered from the issue of suspension. Now it will be time to wait for the resolution of the english police who could impose stronger sanctions on you.