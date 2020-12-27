W.Again no hit and the substitution already at halftime: Timo Werner’s goal doldrums at Chelsea did not end in a painful derby bankruptcy on Boxing Day. The German international striker surprisingly lost 1: 3 (0: 2) with the table sixth at the troubled Arsenal FC on Saturday and has now been without a goal for 651 minutes of competitive play.

Chelsea’s team manager Frank Lampard had seen enough after 45 minutes this time. He replaced Werner with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Kai Havertz came on late, Antonio Rüdiger was not used.

Draw between Leicester and ManU

Alexandre Lacazette (35th, penalty kick) delivered Arsenal the liberating goal after the worst league start in 46 years. Granit Xhaka scored a dream for the team of the rarely challenged national goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a free kick (44th), Bukayo Saka (56th) scored the third goal. Tammy Abraham (85.) scored for Chelsea, Leno parried a penalty from Jorginho (90. + 1) in stoppage time.

Previously, the top game at Christmas ended without a winner. Record champions Manchester United did not get more than 2: 2 (1: 1) at Leicester City on the second holiday despite two leads – and are fourth with 27 points. Second is Everton FC (29 points), who defeated the last Sheffield United 1-0 (0-0). Leicester is third (28). Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 (1-0) with goals from national players Ilkay Gündogan (14th) and Ferrán Torres (55th) and are now fifth (26).

Champions FC Liverpool will receive West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (5.30 p.m.) and could extend their lead to five points thanks to the draw in the top game. In the 0-0 draw between Fulham FC and Ralph Hasenhüttls FC Southampton, the team of the former Bundesliga coach was denied two goals by the video assistant. Aston Villa prevailed 3-0 (1-0) against Crystal Palace.