F.National football player Timo Werner ended his lean period in the Premier League after exactly 1000 minutes of play and shot Chelsea FC to fourth place. The former Leipzig, who last met 100 days ago in the league, scored the second goal in the 2-0 (2-0) of the Blues against Newcastle United (39th minute). Eight minutes earlier, Werner initiated the lead through Olivier Giroud (31st).

“The last month has been tough. I wasn’t happy. I’m glad I scored a goal today, “said Werner, who emphasized the role of his new coach Thomas Tuchel:” It helped that someone could yell at me in German. He’s a really good guy and has a good idea of ​​the football we want to play. “

With the fourth success in the fifth league game under Tuchel, Chelsea ousted last year’s troubled champions Liverpool from a Champions League rank. West Ham United, who won 3-0 (1-0) against bottom-league Sheffield United on Monday, are now ahead of the Reds. The goals were scored by Declan Rice (41st / penalty), Issa Diop (58th) and Ryan Federicks (90th + 6).

In addition to Werner, his national team colleague Antonio Rüdiger played through at Chelsea, Kai Havertz was missing. In goal, 80 million man Kepa Arrizabalaga got a chance for the first time since mid-October. Even before the game, Rüdiger was satisfied with the previous record of the Blues under his new coach Tuchel. “As far as the results are concerned, it was good,” said Rüdiger in an interview with the British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“I would definitely have stayed”

Chelsea FC are now undefeated in six games under Tuchel and recently won five consecutive competitions. “I think the coach knows what he wants,” said the defender. “He has a style of how he wants to play football, and in the games you could see that the players accepted that very quickly.”

Rüdiger hopes that he can learn from Tuchel. “You expect every coach to improve you,” said the 27-year-old. “I don’t want to hear from him what I’m doing well, but what I’m not doing well and can improve.” Rüdiger was rarely used under Tuchel’s predecessor, Frank Lampard. But he hadn’t had an early departure from London in mind. “With or without Lampard, I would definitely have stayed.”

Since the change of coach, the German international has been back in the starting line-up for the Blues – and is also looking forward to the European Championship in summer with confidence. “I think we had a little revolution after the disaster in 2018,” he said with a view to the preliminary round at the World Cup. “We’re still growing as a team, but Germany is still one of the favorites.”

Germany had a difficult group with Hungary, Portugal and world champions France, “but this is the euro, this is a tournament and if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” affirmed Rüdiger. “I’m not going there just to get through the group stage and then see what happens. We are going there to achieve something great for us country. “